Amazon Black Friday sale confirmed — 11 deals I recommend

The first wave of Amazon Black Friday deals will start on Friday, November 17. While it's normal to see Amazon's Black Friday deals release before the official Black Friday date (November 24), this year the e-comm giant is releasing its deals earlier than last year. The sale will include massive discounts sitewide with new deals releasing as fast as every five minutes during select periods.

Amazon traditionally doesn't release exact pricing, but instead it says that it'll offer up to 70% off Alexa hardware, including bundles with free smart bulbs and Echo Sow 5 displays. (Note: Some of these bundles can be purchased now). Black Friday is the best time of year to purchase new Amazon hardware and I'm expecting to see record price lows on Fire TVs, Echo devices, smart cameras and more.

I've been covering Amazon Black Friday sales for over a decade now. Below I'm rounding up the best confirmed deals along with some early deals you can shop now. Plus, make sure to check out our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save this holiday season.

Amazon Black Friday deals — best early sales

Amazon Black Friday deals — Nov. 17 sales

Alexa devices: up to 70% off @ Amazon

Black Friday is hands-down the best time of year to buy any new Amazon hardware. (Prime Day is a close second). Amazon has announced it'll take up to 70% off select devices with bundles that include either a free smart bulb or free Echo Show 5.

Kindles: up to 29% off @ Amazon

It's not uncommon to see Kindle deals on major retail holidays, but Black Friday beats them all when it comes to pricing. This year, Amazon says it'll knock 29% off select Kindle readers like the Paperwhite, Kindle Scribe, Kindle (2022), and Kindle Paperwhite for Kids.

Blink Outdoor 2-Cam Bundle: 65% off @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It'll be 65% off for Black Friday.

Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Sport Luxury Endeavor Watch: 57% off @ Amazon

The Citizen's Endeavor Watch features a 3-hand black dial with magnified date and luminous hands and markers. It also has a bidirectional rotating bezel and silver tone stainless steel case. It can withstand 200m water resistance and includes a 5-year limited warranty. It'll be more than half-off on November 17.

Star Wars Stands for Echo Dot: 25% off @ Amazon

Give your Echo Dot a little more flair with one of these Star War stands. Other options include Darth Vader or a Storm Trooper. Amazon will slash 25% off these stands.

Early Amazon sales to shop now

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

Free Sengled smart bulb: There's no need to wait till November 17 here. The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This smart display is currently $50 off, and it comes with a free Sengled smart bulb too.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $100 now $39 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $39 — $60 off the original price (just a single Blink Mini costs $35). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Boost Infinite: free iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for free when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $569 now $399 @ Amazon

If you’ve been meaning to give your vacuum cleaner an upgrade, then this is the deal for you. The Dyson V11 was the first Dyson stick vacuum to feature an LCD screen. It offers up to 60 minutes of run time, plus it comes with plenty of useful tools including a crevice tool, mini motorized tool, docking station, mini soft dusting brush, stiff bristle brush, combination tool, light pipe crevice tool and low reach adapter tool.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: for $599 @ Amazon

Free $100 gift card! In our Galaxy S23 FE review, we said its cameras capture solid images, even in low light. We also like that it has a dedicated telephoto lens, which is hard to find on phones in this price range. It features a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 200 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 8MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom rear cameras. There's also a 10MP (f/2.4) front cam.

Price match: $599 w/ $100 GC @ Best Buy

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon

Selling out fast! A deal this hot won't last long. Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. This is the cheapest it's been and an amazing price for a 55-inch OLED.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

The first round of holiday sales at Amazon will begin on November 13. These invite-only deals will be for Prime members only. Amazon's general Black Friday sale will begin on Friday, November 17. Its Cyber Monday deals will release on Saturday, November 25.