Huge Best Buy Black Friday sale this weekend — here's the 15 deals I'd buy

Best Buy Black Friday deals are starting early. With Thanksgiving close on the horizon, the retailer is running a huge flash sale this weekend and many of our favorite products have been discounted.

If you're ready to upgrade your phone, you can get up to $830 off the iPhone 15 with trade-in at Best Buy. It's on our best phones list for a reason and it's even better value considering this trade-in offer. Plus, the LG 48-inch A2 OLED 4K TV is $549 at Best Buy. This is the cheapest OLED TV deal I've seen so far this year, so hurry and grab this deal before it's gone.

There are plenty more deals to be found, so keep reading for my top picks. If you're looking for more deals, check out Amazon's Black Friday sales, and the 9 best iPhone Black Friday deals you can get right now. Also follow our list of the best Black Friday deals right now.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the new iPhone 15 family from $799.

iPhone 14: up to $400 off with trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $350 off the iPhone 14 when you trade-in an older phone. Plus, you can save $50 off the iPhone 14 with qualified activation. It's no longer Apple's flagship phone, but the iPhone 14 is a great budget alternative to the iPhone 15.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of playback time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command, and adds up to a great deal for you.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

If you want an OLED TV, this is one of the least expensive models we've ever seen. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support, but it's still solid value at this price.

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,599 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. Shop at Best Buy and you'll get 3 months of Apple TV Plus and 30 days of FuboTV with the LG C3 OLED TV.

Price check: $1,596 @ Amazon

LG 65" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines.

Price check: $699 @ Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899 now $449 @ Best Buy

This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums out there, this is the one.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.

Price check: $899 @ Amazon

MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $949 @ Best Buy

The latest MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total members save an extra $50.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get 12MP f/1.8 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 5 hands-on review we said several upgrades like its larger outer display and gapless design make it a more usable phone than predecessors.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Best Buy

One of the best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package and it costs the same as the console standalone right now.

PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle packages together a PS5 Disc console with a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's the perfect bundle if you're looking to upgrade to Sony's flagship gaming console and get one of the console's best games at the same time. This bundle comes with the original PS5 model rather than the Slim.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon | $499 @ Walmart