Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale at Amazon, Target and Walmart right now — here's the best Black Friday deal

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to upgrade your Apple Watch, get your credit card out, as we’ve found some great deals on the new Apple Watch Series 9. The Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch 8 are both currently on sale at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

As a fitness editor, I’ve run hundreds of miles with both watches and have hand-picked the best deals below. I can't go a day without closing my rings, and during our testing, we’ve found the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch on the market for both it’s versatility, and day to day use.

The best Apple Watch 9 Black Friday deals

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon [LOWEST PRICE]

Apple Watch 9 deals are live and Amazon is taking 18% off the newest Apple Watch. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price match: $329 @ Walmart

The best place to shop for an Apple Watch 9 this Black Friday? Amazon or Walmart. Both have the newest 41mm Apple Watch for $329 with the Sport Loop. Both only have the watch available in the midnight or silver bezels right now, so if you have your heart set on the Barbie pink Apple Watch 9, your best bet is shopping the Apple Watch 9 Pink for $349 @ Best Buy.

If you’re new to Apple Watch, the Apple Watch 9 is the best of the best. Its S9 processor introduces the watch's most significant performance boost in years, powering a brighter display and faster Siri interactions. An improved ultra-wideband chip enables new ecosystem functions, too. What’s more, the new double tap gesture makes it possible to carry out a slew of Apple Watch Series 9 controls one-handed.

The display is also brighter on the Apple Watch 9, at 2,000 nits. That's double the brightness rating of the Apple Watch Series 8, making it easier to see your stats on the move. Thanks to all the performance upgrades, this is the best Apple Watch you can buy right now.

Not for you? We've found the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 8. I've also found the best Apple Watch Garmin deals to shop this weekend.