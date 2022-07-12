Apple Watch 7 just hit a record low price for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score some killer bargains on the latest tech, with some product dropping to their lowest prices ever; case in point, this killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal.

The Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS) is on sale for $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab), slicing a hefty $115 off the smartwatch; this is the lowest price ever and clearly one of the best Apple Watch deals of the year.

Just move quickly on this one as we don't expect it to stick around for long. The $279 deal is available in multiple colors, including green, midnight, starlight and blue.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! The Apple Watch 7 is $130 off at Amazon. This is the best Apple Watch deal we've ever seen on the Series 7. (It's previous all-time price low was $284). Apple's latest smartwatch features a larger display, brighter screen, and faster charging and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/45mm): was $429 now $309 @ Amazon

The 45mm model is also $120 off. This is a rare discount and the lowest price we've seen for this model.

If you're after the best smartwatch around the you'll want the Apple Watch Series 7. In our Apple Watch 7 review, editor Kate Kozuch was impressed by the new larger display, QWERTY keyboard, and a brighter always-on mode.

The 18-hour battery life leaves some room for improvement, but it's still pretty solid for a smart watch and the addition of a USB-C magnetic charger was also a neat touch by Cupertino.

The Apple Watch 7 also supports Apple Fitness Plus, which gained several new features this year. First-time Fitness Plus users will get 3 months of workout classes free with the purchase of a new Apple Watch, saving you a gym membership for the time being.

As such with this generous discount — we don't usually see one on this size on the latest products — is not to be missed, And you'll want to snap this early Prime Day deal up before it sells out.

