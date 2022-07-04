Apple Watch 7 just got slashed to $329 in this 4th of July deal

4th of July sales are here, and that means the sales are just as hot as the weather. If you're looking for a deal on the best smartwatch money can buy, you just found it.

The Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS) has just hit $329 on Amazon. This deal applies to the Apple Watch in all colors, including the coveted green — making this one of the best Apple Watch deals around.

There are sales on all the Apple Watch 7 models, including the premium Apple Watch 7 (44mm/LTE) for $459. This watch is currently just $9 above its all-time price low, so it's a great time to grab one.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £309 @ Amazon UK

In the U.K.? The Apple Watch 7 is available for £309 on Amazon UK right now. This deal currently only applies to the Clover/Green colorway.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better smartwatch deal this 4th July, as the Apple Watch 7 is our pick for the best smartwatch on the market — and it's hit its lowest price ever.

The Apple Watch 7 has a display that's large, bright, and clear even in direct sunlight. The watch also has a full QWERTY keyboard for the first time, which makes it super useful for quickly tapping out messages without pulling out your phone. That's partly why we recommend picking up the LTE model, so you don't have to worry about staying connected to Wi-Fi.

If you have workout goals to hit this summer, you'll be able to make great use of Apple Fitness Plus. You get a 3-month membership free with the watch, and you'll be able to take some great video workouts, whether it's cycling, HIIT, or cardio dancing. The Apple Fitness Plus app also tracks your workout stats, and you'll be able to compare your results to those of other users who took the same class. If you want to stick to Apple Fitness Plus once your 3-month trial is up, a subscription costs $9.99/month, which is cheaper than some other popular fitness memberships (like Peloton, for example.)

The 18-hour battery life is enough to get most people through the day, but it's not the best battery life out there for a smartwatch. Still, as long as you remember to charge your watch before you go to bed, it does the job.

Make sure to keep our 4th July sales coverage bookmarked so you don't miss some of the best deals of the summer.