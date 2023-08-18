Amazon has a huge sale this weekend — here's the 15 deals I recommend

August may seem like a slow month for deals, but I've found that it's actually quite busy. On the one hand, you have retailers offering last-minute back to school sales, This includes deals on everything from tablets to mattresses.

Now that we've past the middle of the month, I'm also starting to see the first Labor Day sales of 2023. So whether you're shopping for a new laptop or a new robot vacuum, now is actually a pretty good time to make a purchase. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, I have over a decade's worth of experiencing separating good deals from mediocre sales. So below I've rounded up 15 of the best sales you can get this weekend at Amazon. This includes deals on smart speakers, Apple devices and Galaxy phones.

If you're preoccupied that prices may drop further come Labor Day, don't worry. It's late enough in the month that many of the sales you see now will be the same ones that'll reappear on September 4. For more ways to save at Amazon, check out our guide to this week's best Amazon promo codes.

Best Amazon weekend sales

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $26 @ Amazon

51% off! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Price check: $26 @ Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

We named the previous-gen Echo Show 5 one of the best smart displays you can buy. We've yet to review the new model, but Amazon claims it has 2x better bass and cleaner sound than its predecessor. There's also an extra built-in mic for improved Alexa responsiveness and a faster CPU. It also sports a 5.5-inch and built-in camera. Click the green "redeem" button underneath the price to use coupon "PRIMESHOW5" and lower the sale price to $39.

Price check: $54 @ Best Buy

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via a clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy | $39 @ Walmart

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, this Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy. Note: This speaker hit $32 on Prime Day, which makes today's price it's third lowest price of 2023.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

What's a PS5 sale without Sony's latest controller, designed specifically for the PS5 console. The current DualSense is one of the best high-tech wireless controllers on the market, featuring immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone — all packed in a sleek design. It's now at its lowest price ever in multiple colors.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Keurig K-Mini accepts K-Cup branded coffee pods to brew 6- or 12-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's super compact and excels at its one function — brewing a pod of coffee. It hit $49 last Black Friday, but I still think this is a solid deal for a dorm or off-campus living.

Price check: $80 @ Best Buy | $95 @ Walmart

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB): was $239 now $169 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB) sold for an all-time low of $179 on Prime Day. Today it's even cheap, which makes this a killer deal. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s, plus it can achieve 1,400K random read input/output operations per second. It also comes with an optional heatsink with RGB lighting, which could come in handy if you're building your own gaming PC with a transparent panel. Note: It was $10 cheaper last month, but this is still a killer deal.

Price check: $169 @ Samsung | $169 @ Best Buy

Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229 now $189 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. To get this price, click on the on-page digital coupon.

Price check: $269 @ Best Buy | $309 @ B&H Photo