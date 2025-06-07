My favorite deals of the weekend — 11 sales I’m shopping from $4 on Apple, Stanley, Garmin and more

There's only two weeks left until spring transitions into summer — and I'm definitely ready for some beach trips, barbecues and of course, pre-summer sales. Whether you're looking to start your Father's Day shopping, refresh your shoe game or stock up on the latest tech, this weekend brings no shortage of great discounts worth a second look.

Father's Day is June 15 — and Carhartt, Garmin and Stanley are hosting epic sales with the perfect gifts for Dad. Looking to upgrade your tech? Best Buy is hosting a huge Apple Shopping event with discounts on everything from MacBooks to AirPods. And if you're in the market for a new cooler, you can't go wrong with YETI, which is offering up to 25% off now on Amazon.

The deals certainly don't end there! Keep scrolling to check out all the best sales I recommend shopping this weekend.

Best Sales of the Weekend

Apple Shopping Event: up to $500 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently hosting a huge sale on Apple products. You can shop MacBooks, AirPods, iPads and more sporting epic discounts. The Apple Shopping Event is happening from now through Sunday, so don't wait!

Carhartt sale: deals from $4 @ Amazon

If you're in need of the perfect gift for Dad, there's a massive Carhartt sale happening right now at Amazon. He is sure to love a rugged wardrobe refresh — and with deals starting from $4, you'll love the prices, too.

Father's Day sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Father's Day is June 15 — and if you're looking to shop something special for Dad (without breaking the bank), Amazon has tons of great deals that he'll love. From clothing and coolers to grills and tech, there's plenty of gifting options to choose from.

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals this week. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $166.

Greenworks sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Spring is the best time to check those pesky household chores off your list. And whether you're hoping to boost your home's curb appeal or tend to some necessary home improvement projects, Greenworks has the tools to help you get the job done right — many of which are now up 50% off on Amazon. Shop all the best yard tools, including lawnmowers, drills, leaf blowers, chainsaws and more.

Grill sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. After discount, deals start as little as $89 for a charcoal-based grill.

Stanley sale: up to 40% off @ Amazon

Summer is almost here — and as temperatures rise, staying hydrated is an absolute must! Fortunately, some of our favorite Stanley cups and tumblers are now up to 40% off on Amazon. They even have a section dedicated to Father's Day deals!

Timberland sale: up to 40% off @ Timberland

If you're interested in adding a pair of high-quality workwear boots or trail-ready kicks to your spring shoe game, look no further than Timberland. The footwear brand is currently hosting a spring sale with deals on hiking boots, sneakers and more that will help you hit the trails comfortably.

Walmart Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

From upgrading your outdoor furniture to warming up those cool spring evenings with a fire pit, Walmart can be your one-stop shop for all things outdoor living. In fact, Walmart is hosting a huge spring sale as we speak! The retailer is knocking up to 50% off a wide variety of outdoor items, including string lights, pizza ovens, rocking chairs and more.