Amazon Echo Dot just crashed to $19 — that's 50% off

The third-gen Echo Dot remains one of the cheapest ways to add Alexa to your home, and this device has become an even better deal after this discount I just spotted.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is $19 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is 50% off its usual price, making it a very tempting purchase. It’s one of the best smart speakers we’ve tested, and now, it’s one of the cheapest too.

Amazon is offering its Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker for just $19. The third generation Echo Dot may no longer be the flagship model, but it's still a super helpful smart speaker with full Alexa integration. It can even be used as the hub of your smart home.

If you want to add Alexa to your home, or expand your smart home setup to another room, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of the best ways to do so. This device is compact, inexpensive and easy to use, but it’s still a fully-featured Alexa speaker.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is equipped with seven mics to pick up your voice. We found that the Echo Dot was sensitive, responsive and clearly understood our reviewer during tests, just as you’d expect. That means you’ll have no trouble controlling your smart devices or trying out some of the best Alexa skills .

The speakers on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) are pretty good. If you’re listening to podcasts, news or a few tunes, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) works fine — it has good bass and can get pretty loud. You can also ask Alexa to adjust the equalizer settings to customize the sound to your preferences. However, if you’re looking for a smart speaker that can fill a room with sound, you might prefer something like the Sonos One .

If you’re going to put a smart device in your living room, aesthetics are important — and luckily, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) looks pretty sleek. Its soft, round edges and fabric finish make it look good without drawing too much attention.