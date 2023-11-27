25 Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals — Apple Watch 9, PS5, OLED TVs and more

Black Friday is firmly in the rearview but Amazon is already winning us over with its huge range of Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now. The retailer has been running its Cyber Monday discounts across the weekend but today's the day to make your move.

My personal favorite discount is the Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm) for $329 for a couple of reasons. Firstly, I ran the London marathon earlier this year with an Apple Watch strapped to my wrist, so I know it can go the distance. Secondly, this is an even better discount than the $349 price Amazon was selling this watch for just a couple of days ago.

Getting a head start on the holiday gift buying is a must right now and there's no telling when these deals will be extinguished. There are hundreds of epic deals to be had, no matter your budget. If you're more of a foodie than a runner, what about this Ninja DZ201 air fryer that's 40% off down to $119 at Amazon right now?

Those two may be my personal picks, but there are loads of Amazon Cyber Monday deals to shop today, below I’ve rounded up a hand-picked selection of some of the best sales that are currently available. Plus, make sure to check out our Amazon promo codes for more even ways to save.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals I recommend

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $12 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Switch. High-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensure fast game loads. And with various games demanding a sizable chunk of storage space to install, this accessory has rapidly become essential for any Switch owner.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

Ninja DZ201: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

At 40% off, this is a huge saving on a fantastic kitchen countertop appliance. We tested the Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer and were impressed by its ability to cook two independent dishes at the same time. You can even set them to finish cooking simultaneously, so everything is ready at once. It’s an ideal model if you deal with picky eaters on a regular basis. Read our full Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer review for more details.

Star Wars Darth Vader Stand for Echo Dot: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

For the diehard Star Wars fans, this Echo Dot stand will make your Alexa speaker look like Darth Vader. It's compatible with the Echo Dot 4th and 5th generations. You can also opt for a Mandalorian or Stormtrooper stand for the same price. Note that this is an invite-only deal that will go live on Friday, November 17.

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is on sale at Amazon. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution are just some of the reasons we voted it one of the best weighted blankets. You'll need to click the on-page coupon in order to get the full discount here.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's been discounted to $84 which is just shy of its lowest price.

eero 6+: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

The eero 6+ is a mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 6 support. The devices themselves are absolutely tiny compared to other mesh routers which means they're easy to place throughout your home. Besides the reliability and simple setup that comes with eero's mesh routers, there's also a number of interesting extra features. For instance, you can use an Echo dot as a mesh extender for free but if you sign up for an eero Plus subscription, eero Internet Backup lets you use your phone's hotspot to get your home network back online.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $179 now $94 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is our choice for the best Fire tablet. Featuring a FHD display, 32GB of storage, excellent battery life, and wireless charging, it has everything you could want from a tablet (other than the full Google Play app store). In our Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus review, we said it handles the basics with aplomb and it's especially suited to someone who wants to kick back with a book or the latest movie.

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $224 now $164 @ Amazon

This Samsung Chromebook 4 has dropped to just $164. This budget-friendly machine comes complete with an 11.6-inch display. This model has 4GB of RAM, a 32GB hard drive, 2 USB ports, gigabit Wi-Fi, and 12.5 hours of battery life. Perfect if you need a lightweight, functional machine for a low price.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case. This is the cheapest they've ever been.

PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Amazon

The PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle packages together a PS5 Disc console with a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's the perfect bundle if you're looking to upgrade to Sony's flagship gaming console and get one of the console's best games at the same time. This bundle comes with the original PS5 model rather than the Slim.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,299 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

eero Pro 6: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

Another great mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 6 support from Amazon, the eero Pro 6 does well at mid-range distances where others peter out, is quick to set up and automatically adjusts just about everything. In our eero Pro 6 review, we docked marks for only having two Ethernet ports and the baffling lack of USB ports, but otherwise praised it as a solid device for those who want Wi-Fi 6 networking without the hassles.

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

For an excellent midrange speaker, look no further than the JBL Charge 5. It combines a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality, and it's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank for those frantic moments when you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch.

Price check: $119 @ Best Buy

JBL Tune 510BT Headphones: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

These budget-friendly headphones offer wirelessly playback for up to 40 hours and can recharge in as little as 2 hours. They have JBL Pure Bass sound and although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Motorola's foldable just got a massive price cut. In our Motorola Razr+ review, we said it sets the standard for all other clamshell foldables coming out this year and even tops the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We also loved its long battery life (10 hours and 9 minutes), which is better than that of the average smartphone. The Razr+ features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD+ 165Hz inner display, 3.6-inch OLED, 144Hz outer display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. There's also a 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2), and 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $49 @ Amazon

The PS5 DualSense just got a major price drop for Cyber Monday to $49. That's a 30% discount. This deal is on (nearly) every single colorway including the Galactic Purple and Gray Camouflage models. The freshly released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are also on sale.

Eero 6+ (four-pack): was $440 now $284 @ Amazon

The eero 6+ is a mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 6 support that’s made by Amazon. The devices themselves are absolutely tiny compared to other mesh routers, which means they’re easy to place throughout your home. Besides the reliability and simple setup that comes with eero’s mesh routers, there’s also a number of interesting extra features. For instance, you can use an Echo Dot as a mesh extender for free, and if you sign up for an eero Plus subscription, eero Internet Backup lets you use your phone’s hotspot to get your home network back online. If you want something more powerful, the eero Pro 6E also frequently goes on sale, but it is somewhat larger than the eero 6+.

Fujifilm Instax Wide Printer: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The problem with smartphone photos is that they rarely leave our devices. Sure, you may share your snaps on social but nothing beats the magic of a physical print. And Fujifilm’s Instax Wide Printer is one of our favorite portable options. It pairs via Bluetooth, boasts a high-capacity rechargeable battery and spits out prints in just minutes. These are also some of the largest photos you can get from a pocket-friendly smartphone printer, and also the best looking. Plus, an eight-pack bundle (80 shots) of Instax Wide film is also on sale right now for 19% off from Amazon .