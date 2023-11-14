Amazon Black Friday sale — 23 Amazon device deals I recommend now

Black Friday deals are getting serious. Amazon is already slashing the prices of its own-brand hardware. Whether you're shopping for a new TV, a Fire streaming device, or want to upgrade your smart home security setup, these deals have you covered.

For example, right now the Fire TV Stick 4K is just $24 at Amazon, which is 50% off. It's the perfect way to give your current TV a boost if you want to access all the best streaming services. Another incredible deal is the Amazon Echo Buds (2023) for $34 at Amazon — these awesome cheap earbuds offer crisp sound, up to 20 hours of battery life per charge and Alexa compatibility.

Keep scrolling for my top picks. Also remember to check out all the invite-only Amazon deals currently available, and the best Amazon deals across all categories you can shop right now.

Amazon devices sale — Top sales now

Invite-only deals

Star Wars Stands for Echo Dot: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Invite-only deal: The force is with you. Give your Echo Dot a little more flair with one of these Star War stands. It's compatible with the Echo Dot 4th and 5th generations. Other options include Darth Vader or a Storm Trooper. Register for an invitation now to get this deal.

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen (2-pack): was $179 now $62 @ Amazon

Invite-only deal: The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. It's an excellent outdoor security camera for those on a budget. Register for an invitation now to get a two-pack of cameras for $62.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro: was $269 now $199 @ Amazon

Invite-only deal: The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro packs a lot of advanced security features into a small package. It offers 1080p resolution, 3D motion detection, two-way talk, a 110-decibel siren, two 2,000-lumen floodlights, and connects to both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi. Unlike the less expensive "Plus" model, the "Pro" supports HDR video and has a louder siren. Register for an invitation now to get this price.

Fire TV

Toshiba 43" 4K Fire TV: was $279 now $189 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2023 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV: was $449 now $289 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Amazon Omni Series 55" 4K TV: was $549 now $389 @ Amazon

Amazon's Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TVs include features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $589 @ Amazon

Amazon's latest Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is now on sale. Unlike the 2021 model, which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Fire TV Streaming

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Fire TV Cube (2022): was $139 now $109 Amazon

If you want a premium streaming device, this is the gadget to get, as it combines best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022) review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV device yet, offering speedy performance and a user-friendly interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A and HDMI-in.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but overall this is a good Black Friday deal.

Echo Buds

Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Buds offer crisp audio, dual microphones, and an semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. These buds are rated for up to five hours battery, which can be boosted to 20 hours via the included charging case. They are also Alexa-compatible and sport customizable tap controls for quickly changing tracks or adjusting phone calls.

Amazon Echo Buds 2: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Buds 2 offer good sound quality, voice integration, and noise cancellation for a great price. In our Echo Buds 2 review, we thought they were a great upgrade from the previous Echo Buds — and a great alternative to the more expensive AirPods Pro.

Echo Auto

Fire Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021): was $149 now $84 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. After a discount, it's even better value than ever.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021): was $179 now $114 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is our choice for the best Fire tablet. Featuring a FHD display, 32GB of storage, excellent battery life and wireless charging, it has everything you could want from a tablet (other than the full Google Play app store).

Blink/Ring

Blink Mini Indoor Cam (3-pack): was $99 now $39 @ Amazon

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. You can now get a pack of 3 Blink Mini Indoor Cams for $39.

Blink Outdoor 4th Gen (3-pack): was $269 now $134 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is the best outdoor security camera for anyone shopping on a budget. This fully wireless home security camera records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has long battery life. This camera lacks animal, vehicle, and package detection, but otherwise it's a great buy.

Blink Outdoor + Floodlight: was $139 now $83 @ Amazon

While the Blink Outdoor has pretty good night vision, this device, which adds two 700-lumen floodlights to the mix, lets you see things even better in the dark, providing an extra layer of safety and security. Like the camera itself, this is completely wireless, and includes all the batteries you'll need.

Ring Solar Pathlight + Bridge: was $119 now $89

The Ring Solar Pathlights do an excellent job at keeping your pathway light all night long; built-in motion detectors will cause them to automatically brighten when someone approaches. And, thanks to their solar panels, all you have to do is stick 'em in the ground. This bundle, which gets you two lights and a bridge to connect them to your home network, is currently $30 off.

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

If you're looking for some of the best solar lights, you can now save $30 on Ring's Solar Steplights. In testing, these were easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. They feature motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) bundle with Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $264 now $234 @ Amazon

The five-part Ring Alarm kit is already an ideal way to secure a small home, but the included Ring Video Doorbell ensures your front door is protected too.

Eero

Eero 6+ (four-pack): was $440 now $284 @ Amazon

The eero 6+ is a mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 6 support that’s made by Amazon. The devices themselves are absolutely tiny compared to other mesh routers, which means they’re easy to place throughout your home. Besides the reliability and simple setup that comes with eero’s mesh routers, there’s also a number of interesting extra features. For instance, you can use an Echo Dot as a mesh extender for free, and if you sign up for an eero Plus subscription, eero Internet Backup lets you use your phone’s hotspot to get your home network back online.