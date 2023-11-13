Amazon's invite-only Black Friday sale goes live this week — I found the 7 best deals

Black Friday starts this week, according to Amazon. The retail giant will release its first official wave of Black Friday deals this Friday, November 17. That's a full week before the official Black Friday date and the earliest I've ever seen Amazon release it's holiday sales.

Ahead of Friday's event, Amazon has also unveiled its invite-only deals. To get these limited edition deals, you need to sign into your Prime account and request an invite to buy it. Amazon will then send you a link to buy it when the deal goes live on November 17. It may sound tedious, but this is Amazon's way of ensuring something doesn't sell out seconds after going live. It's worth noting that requesting an invite doesn't ensure you'll get that deal.

I've been covering Amazon Black Friday sales for over a decade now. Below I'm rounding up the best confirmed invite-only deals. Plus, make sure to check out our Amazon promo codes and Black Friday coupons page for more ways to save this holiday season.

Best invite-only Amazon deals — Nov. 17 sales

Kids Bluetooth Headset: was $43 now $10 @ Amazon

You may not be familiar with the Onanoff brand, but these headphones for kids have received a 4.5 rating from over 10K users. They have a KidsMode setting, where built-in volume controls protects kids' hearing at the WHO-recommended level of 85dB. They're also engineered with certified safe materials that are hypoallergenic, durable, and comfortable to wear.

Star Wars Stands for Echo Dot: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Give your Echo Dot a little more flair with one of these Star War stands. It's compatible with the Echo Dot 4th and 5th generations. Other options include Darth Vader or a Storm Trooper.

Blink Outdoor 2-Cam Bundle: was $79 now $62 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It'll be 65% off for Black Friday.

Harry Potter Hardcover Boxed Set: 50% off @ Amazon

This Harry Potter Hardcover Boxed Set contains all seven of J.K. Rowling's bestselling Harry Potter books in their original American hardcover editions featuring jacket artwork and chapter opening illustrations by Mary GrandPré.

SodaStream E-Terra Bundle: was $199 now $125 @ Amazon

The SodaStream E-Terra lets you make sparkling water and soda from the comforts of your home. This bundle includes a sparkling water maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, three dishwasher safe carbonating bottles, and cherry and lime bubbly drops flavors. Note that Amazon sold a similar bundle for $109 during its October Prime Day. However, that bundle only had two carbonating bottles (this bundle includes three).

Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Sport Luxury Endeavor Watch: was $395 now $169 @ Amazon

The Citizen's Endeavor Watch features a 3-hand black dial with magnified date and luminous hands and markers. It also has a bidirectional rotating bezel and silver tone stainless steel case. It can withstand 200m water resistance and includes a 5-year limited warranty. It'll be more than half-off on November 17.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro: was $269 now $199 @ Amazon

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro packs a lot of advanced security features into a small package. It offers 1080p resolution, 3D motion detection, two-way talk, a 110-decibel siren, two 2,000-lumen floodlights, and connects to both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi. Unlike the less expensive "Plus" model, the "Pro" supports HDR video and has a louder siren. It was on sale during Prime Day as part of a bundle, but this is the cheapest standalone deal ever.

Bulova Men's Marine Star Gold Chronograph Watch: was $450 now $199 @ Amazon

This six-hand men's chronograph watch features a sporty nautical appeal that celebrates Bulova's Marine Star line. The stainless steel timepiece features a black unidirectional timing bezel with gold-tone accents and a domed mineral crystal for extra durability, including 100m of water resistance. It features chronograph, 24-hour, and calendar displays on the dial.

How to request an invite-only Amazon deal

Invite-only deals give you access to items that have been aggressively discounted for Black Friday. Requesting an invite doesn't guarantee you'll get the chance to buy that item, but it should make increase your chances of getting it before it sells out. Here's how to request an invite:

Sign into your Amazon Prime account (or start a free trial)

Browse the invite only deals on this Amazon page

On the product page of the item you're interested in, click the "request invite" button

Keep an eye on your e-mail. If you're granted access, Amazon will e-mail you a unique link to the deal.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The first round of holiday sales at Amazon will begin on November 17. Ahead of its big deal reveal, Amazon has unveiled its invite-only deals for Prime members. Amazon's general Black Friday sale will begin on Friday, November 17. Its Cyber Monday deals will release on Saturday, November 25.