AirPods Pro 2 just hit their lowest price ever at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best workout headphones I've ever used. Whether I'm wearing them for an outdoor run or using them for a conference call, they offer a comfortable fit and excellent sound.

Right now you can pick up the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for just $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen for these Editor's Choice earbuds.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we found that these next-gen flagship ANC earbuds perform even better than the original AirPods Pro. When playing music at a medium volume, the noise cancellation can overcome 95% of household and office noise. In my own personal use, I was also able to block off noisy machines such as the sound of a treadmill and StairMaster.

This isn't the only reason the AirPods 2 earned our coveted Editor's Choice badge as one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we've tested. On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip with custom amp and driver that delivers better lower and higher frequencies, and you can use the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio sound to listen to some of the best Dolby Atmos sound in any pair of earbuds.

Other highlights include the addition of voice controls on the stem of the earbuds. Apple has also increased the battery life to offer 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and a further 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the case waterproof, too.

Make sure to follow our best Apple deals guide for more sales on Apple's devices.