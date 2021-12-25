Best after-Christmas sales 2021

The holidays are (almost) over and after-Christmas sales are here. After-Christmas sales are a great opportunity to use a newly received gift card or purchase the gift you didn't receive this Christmas. Major retailers from Amazon to Walmart offer post-Christmas deals on everything from Nespresso machines to fitness trackers.

Like all major sales, after-Christmas sales are not a one-day event and will last for the next few days. So we're rounding up the best after-Christmas sales you can get right now, from discounted MacBooks to clearance sales on holiday decor.

After-Christmas sales at a glance

TVs

Hisense A6G 55" 4K TV: was $449 now $359 @ Amazon Hisense A6G 55" 4K TV: was $449 now $359 @ Amazon

Looking for an affordable 55-inch TV? The Hisense A6G is one of the best after-Christmas sales you'll find. The 2021 TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10//HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, DTS Virtual: X sound, and a low latency mode that makes it a great pick for gamers.

Insignia 50" QLED 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon Insignia 50" QLED 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon

Ultra-affordable QLED: This 50-inch Insignia QLED TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. With Fire TV features you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them all with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. This 2021 TV is one of the most affordable after-Christmas sales we've seen for a QLED.

Hisense 50" U6G 4K TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy Hisense 50" U6G 4K TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Part of the Quantum Series, this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV is an excellent buy if you're shopping for value. It features Dolby Vision HDR and Full Array Local Dimming Zones plus Android TV for all your streaming services.

Sony 50" X80J 4K TV: was $849 now $549 @ Best Buy Sony 50" X80J 4K TV: was $849 now $549 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has one of the best Sony TV deals of the moment. For a limited time, you can get the 50-inch Sony X80J for its lowest price ever. This model features HLG/Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with AI home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also relies on Google TV — rather than Android TV — to offer better and smarter streaming options.

Insignia 70" 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy Insignia 70" 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

This Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV is spectacular — it's a super-affordable 4K TV, and saying that goes double at this discounted price. With HDR support, good color range and strong sound, it performs well in every aspect. Plus you can easily use voice control with Alexa functionality built-in.

TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $699 @ Amazon TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $699 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: We named TCL's 6-Series line of TVs one of the top TVs we've reviewed. We especially like the mini-LED backlighting and QLED enhancement. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display. The new 2021 models continue that unbeatable value and feature Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, full array local dimming, THX Certified Game Mode, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. TCL's list price is $949, but Amazon has it on sale for $699. Walmart offers the same price.

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $796 @ Walmart LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $796 @ Walmart

Lowest price ever! The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. Best Buy has the second-best price at $799.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Vizio's 55-inch 4K OLED TV is back on sale. The TV uses Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV.

Samsung 50" 4K QLED Frame TV: was $1,499 now $1,049 @ Samsung Samsung 50" 4K QLED Frame TV: was $1,499 now $1,049 @ Samsung

This TV deal knocks a whole $250 off this Smart TV. The Samsung Frame range offers great performance, and this 50-inch QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art. Other sizes are up to $700 off.

Smart watches and fitness trackers

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $229 @ Amazon Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $229 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. In our review, we called the Editor's Choice watch one of the most well-rounded smartwatches you can buy. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. This is a great after-Christmas sale and just $10 shy of its all-time price low.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $339 @ Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

Forget Black Friday! This is the cheapest deal we can find on the newest Apple Watch right now. Amazon has the offer on the 41mm GPS Series 7, and we don't expect this deal to be around for too long. The new Apple Watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Quick! Amazon has the Fitbit Inspire 2 at its lowest price. It's affordable, comfortable, and the lightweight design is perfect for 24/7 tracking. It's a brilliant option for first-time fitness tracker users, plus, it comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium — a bargain!

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $299 @ Walmart Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $299 @ Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/44mm) on sale for $299. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Series 6. The Series 6 features blood oxygen sensors, which allow users to monitor their health more closely. The Apple Watch Series 6 also comes with a bright, always-on Retina display.

Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $129 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $129 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung has its standard 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $129 after trade-in. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and the revamped Wear OS software. If you have an older Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch to trade in, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for as little as $129.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon Fitbit Charge 5: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

This is the first time we've seen Fitbit's latest fitness tracker, the Charge 5, go on discount, and it's a good one. You can save $50 on the new Charge 5 right now on Amazon. It's a brilliant little tracker, with a bright color screen and a number of features usually reserved for Fitbit's more premium watches, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG).

Fitbit Luxe: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon Fitbit Luxe: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

There's no doubt about it, this is one of Fitbit's most stylish fitness trackers. It's got a lightweight, attractive design, a color touchscreen, and Fitbit's health management tools. There's no in-built GPS with this one, but if that doesn't bother you, it's a great buy.

Fitbit Sense: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon Fitbit Sense: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Hold up, $100 off this premium fitness tracker? Yes please. The Fitbit Sense is a brilliant smartwatch that'll give you a comprehensive look at your overall health. This deal comes with six months' free Fitbit Premium, and applies to all three colors.

Apple

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $899. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Amazon has the 512GB model on sale for $1,049 ($200 off).

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Best Buy MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test.

Apple iMac (2021): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon Apple iMac (2021): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Like many Apple products, good discounts on iMacs don’t show up often — so when one does, it’s big news. Right now, you can save $100 on the 2021 iMac, and take full advantage of its beautiful display, 1080p webcam, rich audio, and the impressive performance of its M1 chip. If you don't see this price, try a different color.

8.3" iPad mini 2021: $499 plus savings w/ trade-in @ Best Buy 8.3" iPad mini 2021: $499 plus savings w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

If you have an old iPad to trade, Best Buy will give you up to a $460 credit if you trade in your old iPad for the new iPad mini. For instance, the previous-gen iPad mini would fetch you a $175 credit.

12.9" iPad Pro 2021: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon 12.9" iPad Pro 2021: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro takes full advantage of Apple's M1 chip for seriously impressive performance. This 12.9-inch configuration also comes with an XDR display, 12MP wide camera and 10MP ultra-wide camera plus 128GB of storage. It's $100 off at Amazon in this after-Christmas sale.

Apple TV 4K (2021) Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The new Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 @ Amazon AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon still has a nice discount on the 2nd Generation AirPods, which are currently available for $89. This entry-level version of the Airpods offers 5 hours of listening time (or 24 hours with the charging case) which beats out the AirPods Pro for a lower price. Note that this is the cheapest they've ever been. (They hit this price on Black Friday and sold out).

Apple AirPods Pro AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The 2021 AirPods Pro come with Apple's new MagSafe Charging case. Otherwise, they're the same as the regular AirPods Pro. In our review, the Editor's Choice buds provided excellent active noise cancellation, clean/balanced audio, and good call quality. They offer about 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. Plus, we like that they're sweat and water-resistant for working out. The price of these earbuds has dropped to $159 at times, but right now, you get $70 off the regular cost.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). They're now at their lowest price ever.

Apple: spend $100, get $10 credit @ Amazon Apple: spend $100, get $10 credit @ Amazon

Amazon has an epic deal on Apple gift cards. Spend $100 or more on an Apple gift card and you'll get a $10 Amazon credit on your account. Use coupon "APPLEDIGITAL" at checkout to get this deal.

Apple: $25 gift card w/ free Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV Plus @ Best Buy Apple: $25 gift card w/ free Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV Plus @ Best Buy

Various retailers offer Apple gift cards, but we're fans of Best Buy's card because the retailer is bundling some epic freebies with their Apple cards. For instance, this $25 card includes three free months of Apple Music, three free months of Apple News Plus and three free months of Apple TV Plus. (For new subscribers only). The freebies are available with all Apple gift cards (physical or digital).

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Galaxy Book Go: was $349 now $0 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Book Go packs a 14-inch display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Ideal for students, this Chromebook has a battery that's rated to last up to 18 hours. After trade-in, the laptop could be free! You can trade-in a tablet, laptop or phone.

Chromebook sale: deals from $119 @ Best Buy Chromebook sale: deals from $119 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering some epic after-Christmas sales this week, including a variety of Chromebooks on sale from $119. The sale includes popular models like the Galaxy Chromebook 2 QLED Laptop on sale for $399 (its lowest price ever). The Galaxy Chromebook 2 sits at the very top of our best Chromebooks list.

Gateway 11.6" Laptop: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart Gateway 11.6" Laptop: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

Ideal for Web-based work or for students, this ultra-slim laptop is on sale for just $169. It features a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC of storage. It also features a microSD slot so you can expand its storage beyond 64GB.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the best overall Chromebook you can buy. This deal has sold out at Amazon, but Best Buy has this offer while supplies last, so check out the first Chromebook to pack a QLED display, which makes the panel bright and vibrant enough for just about any use. It features a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, 2.1GHz Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever.

HP Envy 13t: was $939 now $689 @ HP HP Envy 13t: was $939 now $689 @ HP

The HP Envy 13t is as close to a MacBook Air killer as you'll get. The svelte machine features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. HP also claims it'll last for 12+ hours on a single charge, which makes this a great machine for college students or office work.

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $899. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Amazon has the 512GB model on sale for $1,049 ($200 off).

Dell XPS 13 9305 Dell XPS 13: was $979 now $930 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. This configuration packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Use coupon "50OFF699" at checkout to get this price.

Dell XPS 15: was $2,199 now $1,665 @ Dell Dell XPS 15: was $2,199 now $1,665 @ Dell

With an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, this XPS 15 config has plenty of power on tap, all clad in an attractive frame. As we found in our review, it's a high-end laptop with few compromises. Dell currently lists this laptop at $1,666, but you can use coupon "50OFF699" during checkout to drop the price by another $50 to $1,616.

Mattresses

Nectar: was $798 now $499 + $399 in free gifts @ Nectar Nectar: was $798 now $499 + $399 in free gifts @ Nectar

Save $399: Nectar is taking up to $399 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll get a free bedding set worth $399 with every mattress purchase. The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money. In our review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale, you can get the twin mattress for $499 (was $798) or the queen for $799 (was $1,298).

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $645 now $451 @ T&N Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $645 now $451 @ T&N

Editor's Choice deal: The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. In our review, we found that it has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin for $451 (was $645), whereas the queen size is $626 (was $895). Make sure to use coupon "OG30" to get these prices. It's applicable on the Original mattress only. It's part of T&N's ongoing discount of up to 20% off sitewide.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,198 now $699 @ DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,198 now $699 @ DreamCloud

The 14-inch DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed and it features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. You can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $699 (was $1,198) or the queen for $999 (was $1,598). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado Green Mattress: was $1,099 now $974 @ Avocado

Save $125: The mattress brand is offering an excellent $125 discount on its all-natural mattresses via coupon code "HOLIDAY". The company's green mattresses are 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and biodegradable. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses with a 7.5 out of 10 rating on Avocado's firmness scale. After discount, you can get the twin for $974 (was $1,099) or the queen for $1,474 (was $1,599). These after-Christmas sales are among the best prices we've seen from Avocado.

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was $699 now $599 @ Helix Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was $699 now $599 @ Helix

Save up to $200 + free pillows: As part of its still-running sale, Helix is taking up to $200 off mattresses via the following codes: "CMSALE100" ($100 off any mattress); "CMSALE150" ($150 off $1,250); or "CMSALE200" ($200 off $1,750). Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight Luxe (twin) for $599 or the queen for $999 via the above codes. The hybrid mattress is made of memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Tempur Cloud Mattress Tempur Cloud mattress: was $1,699 now $1,189 @ Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Cloud Mattress is Tempur-Pedic's budget friendly mattress. It adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature for personalized comfort and support. Rarely on sale, all mattress sizes are now 30% off. After discount, the twin is $1,189.30 ($510 off), whereas the queen is $1,399 ($600 off).

Kitchen appliances

Magic Bullet: was $39 now $15 @ Walmart Magic Bullet: was $39 now $15 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice deal: A $15 Magic Bullet is an insane after-Christmas deal. Not only is this blender dirt cheap, but the Magic Bullet holds a spot in our list of best blenders. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make a ton of different health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 XL Grill: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 XL Grill: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

If you want more versatility in an indoor grill, the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 will certainly offer this. Choose from air fry, bake, broil, and roast functions; it can reach temperatures of up to 500 degrees, and an included thermometer means your food won't get overcooked.

Aicok Centrifugal Juicer: was $89 now $54 @ Walmart Aicok Centrifugal Juicer: was $89 now $54 @ Walmart

The Aicok Juicer holds a spot in our list of best juicers you can buy. We love it for its compact size and large feed chute, which lets you throw in whole fruits. It's also very easy to use, which makes it great for first-time or casual juicers.

DeLonghi Vertuo Next: DeLonghi Vertuo Next: was $199 now $143 @ Amazon

Nespresso coffee fans will love this great deal. This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, available in 30 aromatic blends. It can make delicious crema in various sizes, 5, 8, and 18-oz coffees, and single and double espresso. It uses a one-touch brewing system and looks luxurious in a black-matte rose gold.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker w/ Air Fryer Lid: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker w/ Air Fryer Lid: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

If you’re after a multi-functional cooker that does it all, this Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Instant Pot is an excellent deal. Not only can it air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate, but it can also make rice, yogurt and more. It comes with an air fryer lid to ensure much crisper results without using much oil and a versatile cooking pot. In addition, it has 11 one-touch programs and has plenty of accessories including baskets, lids and a steam rack. This offers great value for money.

Keurig K-Slim Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $119 now $89 @ Best Buy

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It's on sale for a limited time only, so make sure to grab yours while the deal is still active.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee/Espresso Machine: was $199 now $167 @ Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Coffee/Espresso Machine: was $199 now $167 @ Amazon

The Nespresso BNV220BKM Vertuo Coffee/Espresso Machine can brew 4 different cup sizes at the touch of a button. It lets you brew cups of espresso (1.35 oz), double espresso (2.7 oz), gran lungo (5 oz), and coffee (7.7 oz). It includes a 40-oz. removable water tank for no hassle refilling.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Sodastream Terra Sparkling Water Maker is a unique appliance which can turn still water into sparkling at the push of a button. Powered by a Co2 cylinder, it can carbonate up to 60 liters of water before the cylinder needs replacing — no electricity is needed to power it! This deal is stirring up a storm by slashing it to its second-best price ever.

Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Toaster Oven Bella Pro Series Toaster Oven: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

The Bella Pro Series Toaster Oven is a useful small kitchen appliance that can help you prepare plenty of food in a short time. It's big enough to fit a 12-inch pizza or six slices of bread. Plus, its 1800W of power makes it ideal for fast heating.

Breville Bambino Plus: was $499 now $399 @ Bed, Bath and Beyond Breville Bambino Plus: was $499 now $399 @ Bed, Bath and Beyond

The Breville Bambino Plus is $100 off at Bed, Bath and Beyond right now, an excellent return to the lowest price we've ever seen on our favorite espresso machine. With an incredibly quick warm up time and plenty of customization features, this is a premium brewer with plenty of value packed into that $400 price tag.

Tablets

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now on sale for just $34.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $54 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's now at its second lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $64 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This tablet is now at its second lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon

Cheaper than Cyber Monday! This Wi-Fi-only version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet offers a bright and detailed display, a long-lasting battery and a stylus in the box. You can choose to pay more to increase its storage from 64GB to 256GB, or to bundle in Samsung's keyboard cover.

8.3" iPad mini 2021: $499 plus savings w/ trade-in @ Best Buy 8.3" iPad mini 2021: $499 plus savings w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

If you have an old iPad to trade, Best Buy will give you up to a $460 credit if you trade in your old iPad for the new iPad mini. For instance, the previous-gen iPad mini would fetch you a $175 credit.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

This deal is taking $150 off the original price. The Surface Laptop Go is one of the best affordable laptops available, packing a 12.4-inch touch-screen, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) 12.9" iPad Pro 2021: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro takes full advantage of Apple's M1 chip for seriously impressive performance. This 12.9-inch configuration also comes with an XDR display, 12MP wide camera and 10MP ultra-wide camera plus 128GB of storage. It's $100 off at Amazon in this after-Christmas sale.

Streaming

Onn Streaming Device: was $24 now $14 @ Walmart Onn Streaming Device: was $24 now $14 @ Walmart

The Onn Streaming Device is Walmart's 1080p streaming stick. It plugs into your TV's HDMI port and lets you stream from your favorite apps like Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube, and Disney Plus. It has built-in Chromecast and offers Dolby Audio support.

Roku LE: was $30 now $15 @ Walmart Roku LE: was $30 now $15 @ Walmart

This isn't your normal Roku deal. The Roku LE is half the price of the $30 Roku Express that it's incredibly similar to. Exclusive to Walmart, this 1080p streaming device is a great solution.

Roku Streaming Stick Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers streaming at a bargain price. This deal takes a healthy $15 off one of our favorite streaming devices around. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. The new stick adds HDR support and a faster processor for snappier performance.

Amazon Fire Stick Lite Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV 4K Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap option.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $29.99, which is the price it normally hits during the holidays.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for the first time. In our review, we named it the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made. Why? For starters, it has a new quad-core CPU and a 750MHz GPU that helps speed the load time of apps like Netflix and Disney Plus. The remote also sports a new Live TV button, which is a nice perk for cord cutters.

Apple TV 4K (2021) Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The new Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote, which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

Headphones

AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 @ Amazon AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon still has a nice discount on the 2nd Generation AirPods, which are currently available for $89. This entry-level version of the Airpods offers 5 hours of listening time (or 24 hours with the charging case) which beats out the AirPods Pro for a lower price. Note that this is the cheapest they've ever been. (They hit this price on Black Friday and sold out).

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Buds 2 (Wired Case): was $119 now $69 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer solid sound quality, active noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $69.99, which is their lowest price ever. In our review, we found the buds are not only cheaper than the AirPods, but they offer extensive functionality at an unbeatable value. Plus, having Alexa at your beck and call beats Siri hands down.

Apple AirPods Pro AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The 2021 AirPods Pro come with Apple's new MagSafe Charging case. Otherwise, they're the same as the regular AirPods Pro. In our review, the Editor's Choice buds provided excellent active noise cancellation, clean/balanced audio, and good call quality. They offer about 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. Plus, we like that they're sweat and water-resistant for working out. The price of these earbuds has dropped to $159 at times, but right now, they're $70 off the regular cost.

Amazon Echo Buds 2 (Wireless Case): was $139 now $89 @ Amazon Amazon Echo Buds 2 (Wireless Case): was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

These Echo Buds 2 include a wireless case, which allows them to be charged wirelessly. They offer the same battery life as the wired model. They're also at their lowest price ever.

Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $209 now $189 @ Amazon Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $209 now $189 @ Amazon

While not as steep as previous discounts, this deal still takes 27% off the original price, saving you $20 in total on the Jabra Elite Active 75t (in navy), one of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the best wireless headphones on the market. Offering remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled), they easily justify a full-price purchase. At $101 off, there's no reason not to pick up a pair.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

First time on sale! The Bose QuietComfort 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than its predecessor. They're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Jabra Elite 85t Jabra Elite 85t: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Jabra Elite 85t are among the best wireless earbuds we've tested. Their relatively huge 12mm drivers can pump out some of the best sound you'll hear and their active noise cancellation is equally impressive. Credit is also due to the Jabra Sound+ app, which is packed with personalization features. Amazon offers the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $99 @ Woot

This deal takes a whole 33% off the original price, making it one of the best offers we've seen. The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and colorful options.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). They're now at their lowest price ever.

Gaming

Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon (check stock)

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. Walmart also offers the same price.

Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: for $299 @ Amazon Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: for $299 @ Amazon

This Xbox Series S bundle includes free Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads as well as 1,000 V-bucks (in-game currency) and 1,000 Rocket League credits (in-game currency). It's in stock and arrives after Christmas.

PS5: $499 @ Amazon PS5: $499 @ Amazon (check stock)

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.