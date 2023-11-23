Act fast! The new AirPods Pro with USB-C have hit all-time low price

You don't need to wait for Black Friday to snag a great discount on one of the best wireless earbuds. Because the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are at their lowest price yet. And we don't see them going any lower.

Right now you can get the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case for just $189 at Amazon, which is $60 off. That's the lowest price we've seen since this particular version of the AirPods Pro arrived earlier this fall and one of the best Black Friday headphones deals so far.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

NEW MODEL! The new version of the AirPods Pro 2 deliver more convenient USB-C charging along with even better audio quality. You also get Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience and up to 6 hours of listening time and 30 hours with the charging case.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy | $239 @ B&H

While the new AirPods Pro are very similar to the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning we reviewed, these AirPods do introduce some other differences. The newer model of the second-generation AirPods Pro feature a difference in their acoustic architecture that produces a small uptick in audio quality. Furthermore, these AirPods feature lossless audio support, though that will only work with the Apple Vision Pro headset coming out next year.

Other highlights include 2x the noise cancelling performance versus the original AirPods Pro, a handy Transparency mode and up to 6 hours of battery life on a charge and an additional 30 hours via the included charging case. And if you have an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, you can charge the new AirPods Pro via a USB-C cable attached to the handset.

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C continue to offer a customizable fit via various silicone ear tips, and they are dust, sweat and water resistant. I also like that you can control the volume on the earbuds via the stem.

AirPods are typically among the Apple products that see the heaviest discounts during Black Friday. Follow our Apple Black Friday deals hub for the latest savings. And remember, that Apple's Black Friday sale launches November 23, in which the company will offer a $75 gift card when you buy any AirPods model.