Act fast! Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is $400 off right now

Christmas Eve is fast approaching and retailers are still rolling out a slew of last-minute holiday deals. If you’re looking to snag one of the best tablets for cheap, now is the time to save big thanks to Best Buy's incredible 24-hour flash sale on all things tech. And that includes one of the best Samsung tablets that’s big enough to double as a laptop.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is just $699 at Best Buy. You save $400 off the full retail price of $1,099 — making this the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best Android tablets on the market. A great deal like this isn't likely to last long, so act fast before stock runs out!

Measuring at 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.22 inches, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is one of the biggest tablets we've ever reviewed here at Tom's Guide. And yet, despite its enormous profile, it's surprisingly light for its size, weighing in at just over a pound. That's because the Tab S8 Ultra shares the same light and slim chassis that Samsung’s flagship slates are known for.

In terms of noteworthy features, leading the pack is the Tab S8 Ultra's huge 14.6-inch (2,960 x 1,848) 120Hz AMOLED. Its screen is bright and vibrant enough to make everything from YouTube videos to the best streaming services and games look stunning. Meanwhile, the 120Hz refresh rate ensures that web pages scroll smoothly and apps open quickly, though you can lock it to 60Hz to eke out a longer battery life.

The Tab S8 Ultra's impressive camera array is worth shouting out too. This tablet packs two front-facing 12MP cameras capable of shooting regular and ultrawide shots, while the back houses two 13MP and 6MP cameras. All of which can record video at up to 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second.

Under the hood, this configuration features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Most users will find that's plenty of power for web browsing, streaming, and playing some Android games.

Keep in mind that this sale is only for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S-Pen. To get the optional Book Cover keyboard, that'll set you back an additional $349. Beyond that caveat, though, this is still an incredible deal worth taking advantage of now while supply lasts.