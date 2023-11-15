Act fast! Our favorite Roku Stick is just $29 in early Black Friday deal

This week's early Black Friday deals have slashed the prices on many of the best TVs and soundbars we've tested. But if you don’t feel like dropping an arm and a leg on a full home theater upgrade you can still find hefty discounts on accessories such as the best streaming devices.

Right now the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for just $29 at Amazon. That’s 40% off its list price of $49, and one of the lowest prices ever for the nifty streaming device.

Roku Streaming Stick: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The best Roku for most people, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a great upgrade for your TV. It offers an intuitive interface, long Wi-Fi range and Dolby Vision support for the best possible picture. Plus, you can get built-in voice search for finding shows and movies to watch.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K improves upon its predecessor by adding Dolby Vision support and a new Quad-core processor to launch into apps up to 30 percent faster. It's still as slim as a Sharpie marker but a new Wi-Fi range extender hangs from the power cable which improves playback and buffering performance. As with the previous model, it offers access to pretty much all the best streaming services and utilizes RokuOS TV interface for navigating apps without ad or content bloat.

As you'll see in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, the differences between the new model and its predecessor are hardly noticeable save for the addition of Dolby Vision, which boosts contrasts and brings out more details in dark scenes.

This is the only streaming device I bring with me while I travel. The stick is incredibly small so it takes up a minimal footprint in my backpack plus I often avoid having to reach behind a media center to plug it into an outlet since most TVs have a powered USB port that it can tap into. Outside of watching Disney Plus I use the Roku Streaming Stick 4K as an AirPlay center so I can pop movies up on vacation or let family members cast up photos and videos from the iPhones during holiday gatherings.

These are just a couple of the many Roku device deals that are available in the build-up to the annual retail sales event. Be sure to follow along with us at Tom’s Guide as we’ll bring you daily coverage of all the biggest Black Friday deals from Amazon, as well as Walmart and Best Buy.