Act fast! Amazon AU has some great Nintendo Switch game and console deals right now

With the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 still some time away, there are some awesome Nintendo Switch deals on Amazon that are worth grabbing right now!

Not only are some of the top Switch games for 2023 on sale, but there's also a massive AU$60.95 saving on the Nintendo Switch OLED model — knocking the console down to just AU$479!

Whether you’re searching for the perfect multiplayer game or looking for a story quest you can play solo, these deals are great for you. And in this deals roundup, we’ve selected some of our favourites that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

Amazon’s Nintendo Switch Storefront has a complete list of discounted titles , Joy-Cons and more currently available, but you better get in quick — these Nintendo Switch game deals are available while supplies last.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console | AU$539.95 AU$479 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch OLED delivers a gorgeous display, an improved kickstand, and lots of storage space. The console retains the same excellent features found on a base model but adds a bit of extravagance with its sleek black and white design, an elongated screen and updated speakers. It’s an excellent choice for first-time Switch users and offers a sizeable upgrade for longtime owners.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder | AU$79.95 AU$64 at Amazon Welcome to the Flower Kingdom! Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the latest addition to the Italian plumber’s universe, has reinvented Mario’s classic side-scrolling gameplay. It introduces new power-up items: Wonder Flowers, Bubble Flowers, Drill Mushrooms, and my personal favourite, Elephant Fruit—which transforms your favourite characters into an elephant that swings its trunk to defeat enemies. You can team up with up to three friends locally or play online, making it perfect for multiplayer Mario matches.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | AU$79.95 AU$64 at Amazon Ranking 3rd on our list of best Nintendo Switch games , Animal Crossing New Horizons is the ultimate digital escape. This beloved life simulator game allows you to earn Nook Miles and craft items as you explore your tropical island. You can catch fish, plant trees and dig for fossils to work towards building the island of your dreams. With a kooky collection of neighbours and visitors to interact with and endless quests to complete, there’s always something fun to do when playing New Horizons.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond | AU$79.95 AU$59 at Amazon If you’re new to the fourth generation of Pokémon or want to revisit older games, the remake of Brilliant Diamond could be perfect for you. Similar to its counterpart, Shining Pearl, Brilliant Diamond is a tried and true example of the game’s classic formula of catching and battling creatures, each endowed with special and unique powers. Check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review to see how much has changed since Pokémon Diamond was initially released.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | AU$89.95 AU$74 at Amazon Considered by fans and critics alike as one of the best entries in Nintendo’s adventure franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a must-have for any Link fan. Tears of the Kingdom sees Link undertake another extraordinary quest to save Hyrule and explore new areas by building flying machines and other vehicles from objects around Hyrule. While this price isn’t the lowest we’ve seen this year for this epic game, it’s still hard to beat, knocking 18% off RRP. It might not come down further for a while, so now’s a great chance to grab the game if you don’t want to wait.