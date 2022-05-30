Amazon Memorial Day deal drops AirPods Max by $70

Memorial Day deals are going strong as plenty of retailers offer big discounts on a range of tech, which is a boon in these cash-strapped times. But if you've been holding off on buying a pair of the noise-cancelling headphones until prices tumble, you'll be pleased to know that Apple's premium headphones are on sale.

Right now the Apple AirPods Max are on sale for $479 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's saving you a whole $70, and applies to all color options in the AirPods Max range. So make sure to hurry as this offer isn't guaranteed to last long.

The Apple AirPods Max rank as one the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, competing with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose 700. Thanks to the superb audio quality and excellent active noise cancellation, the AirPods Max offer one of the best audio experiences out there.

In our AirPods Max review, we found that the wireless noise-cancelling headphones had a great combination of cushy comfort, pristine audio quality, and intuitive controls and seamless pairing with Apple devices. The 20-hour battery life will easily get you through a whole day on a single charge, and the inclusion of Apple’s Spatial Audio technology is an absolute game-changer for a more immersive listening experience.

One of the few disadvantages is that the included carrying case is not really functional in everyday use. Luckily, editor Kate Kozuch found a cheaper and better alternative on Amazon. That way, your premium headphones will be safe and sound wherever you go.

And while $479 is still far from cheap (and not the lowest price we've seen the AirPods Max at), it's the best deal right now and definitely worth considering.

