5 Presidents Day mattress sales to get now

Outside of tech and appliances, Presidents Day is also known for offering epic deals on all things bedroom related. Duvets, weighted blankets, and beds in our best mattress guide tend to see massive discounts that take hundreds of dollars off their regular retail pricing.

Now that the holiday weekend is upon us, Presidents Day mattress sales are at their peak, so we're rounding up the best mattress sales you can get right now. If you don't need a new bed, we've also included the best deals on bedding, with discounts on top-rated weighted blankets, pillows, and more.

Presidents' Day mattress sales

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 in free gifts @ Nectar

Save $399: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our favorite overall mattress. Nectar is taking up to $399 off all mattress sizes. Plus, you'll get a free bedding set worth $399 with every mattress purchase. The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money. In our review we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $499 (was $798) or the queen for $799 (was $1,298).

Layla Memory Foam mattress: was $749 now $599 @ Layla

Save $200: Layla is taking up to $200 off its best-selling memory foam mattress and it's adding two free pillows ($150 value) to every order. Plus, you can use coupon "FUTURE10OFF" to take an extra $10 off any order. The mattress comes with a 120-night risk-free trial and a forever warranty. After discount/coupon, the twin mattress costs $589 (was $749), whereas the queen costs $949 (was $1,099).

Nolah Evolution 15: was $1,599 now $999 @ Nolah

Up to $700 off: The Nolah Evolution 15 is a five-layer hybrid mattress that's made from foam and springs, so you get the best of both worlds in terms of comfort and support. It also has a maximum weight capacity of 700 pounds total. Sure, there are mattresses that can accommodate more, but few come in the range of firmness levels as the Nolah and fewer can match it for cooling power. As part of Nolah's sale, it's taking up to $700 off and bundling two free pillows. After discount, the twin is $999 ($1,599 off), whereas the queen is $1,599 (was $2,299).



GhostBed Luxe: was $1,895 now $1,327 @ GhostBed

Get 2 free pillows: Ghostbed calls the Luxe the "coolest bed in the world" and we agree. This 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech including a cool-to-the-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam. Additional support layers also adapt to your body to relieve pressure and boost comfort. It's a great option for anyone who overheats at night. After discount, the twin costs $1,327 (was $1,895), whereas the queen costs $1,677 (was $2,395). Plus, you'll get two free pillows with any mattress purchase.

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: was $699 now $629 @ Avocado

The Eco Organic is Avocado's newest and least-expensive mattress. The hybrid mattress is made of over 900 pocketed coils and organic latex to deliver a contouring, gentle-firm feel. Use coupon "SAVE10" to take 10% off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $629 (was $699), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $999). It's the first time this mattress is on sale.

Presidents' Day bedding sales

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $299 now $179 @ Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds three inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $179, which is an excellent sale for anyone looking to extend the life of their mattress.

Nectar Weighted Blanket: was $159 now $109 @ Nectar

The Nectar Weighted Blanket offers either 15 or 20 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection.

Casper dog bed: was $139 now from $125 @ Casper

Give your four-legged friend an extra treat this Presidents' Day. Casper is taking 10% off its memory foam dog beds when you activate coupon "PRESDAY22" during checkout. Choose the small size if your dog weighs up to 30lbs (now $125, down from $139). For dogs up to 60lbs, choose the medium ($152, was $169); and for dogs up to 90lbs, choose the large (now $224, down from $249).

Layla Kapok Pillow: buy one, get another 50% off @ Layla

The Kapok pillow features a copper-woven outer cover that's soft, cool, and great at keeping allergens away. Its inner fill is a blend of reactive memory foam and lightweight Kapok fibers, which are airier and softer than cotton or wool. Normally priced at $218 for a set of two, you can now get two for just $153 via code "FUTURE10OFF".