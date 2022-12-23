13 last-minute gifts with no shipping — gift cards, subscriptions and more

The majority of Christmas shipping deadlines are now behind us. If you find yourself a few gifts short — there's some good news. There are plenty of last minute Christmas gifts you can get that don't require shipping.

From last-minute gift card deals to subscriptions to our favorite streaming services, these gifts let you skip costly expedited delivery fees and chaotic in-store pickup experiences. So if you're frantically shopping for a last-minute guest, relax and browse through our list of gifts with no shipping.

Last-minute gifts with no shipping

Streaming

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: from $7.99/month @ Disney (opens in new tab)

Despite the recent price hike, Disney Plus remains one of the best streaming services you'll find. In our Disney Plus review (opens in new tab), we said its original content and large catalog of shows (which ranges from Marvel to Star Wars) make this a must for cord-cutters. You can opt for $7.99/month (with ads) or $10.99/month (ad-free).

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: from $9.99/month @ HBO Max (opens in new tab)

HBO Max sits at the top of our list of the best streaming services (opens in new tab). It offers access to current-run shows and originals like Black Adam and White Lotus, as well as completed seasons of Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Veep. It costs $14.99 per month (or $9.99 with ads, and no big Warner movies).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: on sale from $25/year @ Paramount (opens in new tab)

Mixing live news and sports with originals and recently-released movies (such as Top Gun Maverick), Paramount Plus is a strong option to cord-cutters. Even more so now that you get 50% off an annual plan. In our Paramount Plus review (opens in new tab), we said it has a fairly impressive library, stacked with titles from the parent company's (CBS) many brands. Note: the deal is valid on annual plans only.

Food

(opens in new tab) Dessert of the Month Club: from $129 @ Harry & David (opens in new tab)

Treat someone special to a tasty dessert with the Harry & David Dessert of the Month Club. You can gift three months ($129), six months ($279), or a full year ($529). The recipient will then get a new dessert in the mail every month ranging from pies to chocolate-dipped fruits. You can check out the full menu online.

(opens in new tab) Hello Fresh: from $75 @ Hello Fresh (opens in new tab)

For any budding home chefs, Hello Fresh is one of the best meal kit delivery services (opens in new tab) we've reviewed. We loved the service's pre-portioned ingredients, delicious menus, and flexible subscriptions. Hello Fresh lets you purchase gift cards from $75 to $140. The $90 card is the most popular and it feeds 4 people with 2 meals a week.

(opens in new tab) Wine Club: from $100 @ Wine.com (opens in new tab)

Put a little joie de vivre in someone's life with Wine.com's wine club. Wine experts pick the wines that most match the recipient's preferences and they'll get six new bottles delivered each month. It's the perfect gift for anyone who appreciates a nice bottle of vino with their dinner. You can get them started with a Wine.com gift card, which they can use for the wine club or for any purchase on the website.

Gift cards

(opens in new tab) Amazon eGift card: from $25 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Some may call them impersonal, but we think gift cards are great. They let the recipient pick the gift they want while removing the hassle of buying the wrong gift. An Amazon gift card is as good as cash as it can be used on anything that Amazon sells (which is a lot).

(opens in new tab) Best Buy gift card: spend $50, get free $10 card @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While you can buy gift cards at almost any store, Best Buy is offering a variety of gift card deals. Currently, when you spend $50 or more on select cards, you'll get a $10 Best Buy e-gift card for yourself. Eligible cards include Under Armour, Gap, Macy's, and more.

(opens in new tab) Adidas: $50 gift card for $40 @ Adidas (opens in new tab)

Through December 31, Adidas is offering $50 Adidas gift cards for just $40. Or buy a $100 gift card for $75. Pair it with the end-of-year 60% off sale (opens in new tab) to stretch your dollar the most.

(opens in new tab) Apple: $25 gift card w/ free Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV Plus @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Various retailers offer Apple gift cards, but we're fans of Best Buy's offer because the retailer is bundling some epic freebies with their Apple cards. For instance, this $25 card includes three free months of Apple Music, three free months of Apple News Plus, and three free months of Apple TV Plus. (For new subscribers only). The freebies are available with all Apple gift cards (physical or digital).

Gaming

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus Essential (12 month): was $59 now $29 @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

Treat the gamer in your life to a 12-month PlayStation Plus Essential membership for just $29. This is the lowest price we've seen on PlayStation's online membership in 2022. With a PlayStation Plus membership you get full access to online play, exclusive PlayStation Store discounts, cloud storage, and a rotating selection of monthly games.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: for $15/month @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

For $15 a month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate grants you access to hundreds of games ranging from first-party exclusives like Halo Infinite to third-party offerings like Guardians of the Galaxy. It also allows you to play Xbox games on mobile devices. Dollar for dollar, there is no other gaming service that can match what Game Pass brings to the table. You can gift the service to someone direct from Microsoft's site.