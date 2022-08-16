FAQs

What are Bed Bath and Beyond coupon codes? Bed Bath and Beyond coupon codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the price of everyday items sold at Bed Bath and Beyond. Because the retailer actively promotes them, it's somewhat easy to find Bed Bath and Beyond coupon codes to use on your purchases. The promo codes are applied during the last phase of the checkout process.

What is the Bed Bath and Beyond Welcome Rewards Program? The Bed Bath and Beyond Rewards program is free and allows you to earn reward points on all eligible purchases at Bed Bath and Beyond, Buy Buy Baby, and Harmon. You'll get $5 in rewards upon joining and can earn 10 points for every $1 spent. That equals $5 in rewards for every 5,000 points or $5 in rewards when you spend $500. You can sign up for the program via the Bed Bath and Beyond website (opens in new tab).

What is Bed Bath and Beyond Welcome Rewards Plus? Want to take your rewards program up a notch? The Bed Bath and Beyond Welcome Rewards Plus amplifies your benefits and perks. Membership is $29/year and includes 15% off your entire purchase every time you shop in-store or online, 50 points for every $1 spent, and free standard shipping on most items. You can sign up for the program via the Bed Bath and Beyond website (opens in new tab).

What is the Welcome Rewards Credit Card? The Welcome Rewards credit card gets you 20% off every purchase made. You'll also get free standard shipping with every order, free same-day delivery 4x per year, and member bonus days. You can sign up via the Bed Bath and Beyond website (opens in new tab).

Does Bed Bath and Beyond offer free shipping? Shipping costs at Bed Bath and Beyond start at $5.99 for orders $39 and under. Otherwise, you'll get free standard shipping on orders over $39. Alternatively, Rewards members can get free standard shipping on every order for the first 7 days of their membership. In addition, Welcome Rewards Plus credit card holders also get free shipping with every purchase.

Does Bed Bath and Beyond offer price matching? Bed Bath and Beyond offers price matching in-store and over the phone. The retailer will match prices from local retail competitors (including their online prices) and from major online retailers. Find out more on the price match guarantee (opens in new tab) page.

What is the Bed Bath and Beyond return policy? Bed Bath and Beyond gives you up to 90 days after purchase to exchange or return items. Just provide your receipt and the retailer will refund the purchase price to the original form of payment.

Bed Bath and Beyond hints and tips

In addition to Bed Bath and Beyond coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money on your next Bed Bath and Beyond purchase.

Daily discounts: Bed Bath and Beyond offers sales and price reductions everyday of the week. You can browse through some of the sales via the Bed Bath and Beyond website (opens in new tab) .

Bed Bath and Beyond lets you stack coupons. So if you find one coupon that works with your order, try another one to see if it stacks and can lower your price even further.

Bed Bath and Beyond's deals and steals page lists the retailer's biggest sales of the week. They can range from up to 40% off appliances to 80% off clearance items. You can shop the entire deals and steals section via the Bed Bath and Beyond website (opens in new tab) .

One of the easiest ways to save at Bed Bath and Beyond is by joining their e-mail list. New subscribers will get an instant 20% off any single item. You can sign up via the Bed Bath and Beyond website (opens in new tab) . (Scroll to the bottom of the page to sign up).

Bed Bath and Beyond is known for its promotional mailers. However, if you don't want the retailer to fill your mailbox, you can browse your local circular via this Bed Bath and Beyond link (opens in new tab) . The circular lists the store's latest deals and frequently lists the best Bed Bath and Beyond coupon codes for that week.

How to use Bed Bath and Beyond coupon codes

Bed Bath and Beyond coupon codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. Click on the shopping cart icon to view your basket. On the right column underneath the "Order Summary," you'll find a section labeled "Apply Coupons." Click on it and a small pop-up will appear. Here you can either sign up to receive Bed Bath and Beyond coupon codes or you can use current codes that you already have. After you've finished, click the "Upload & Apply" button and your discount will be applied.