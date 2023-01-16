FAQs

What are Eufy discounts codes? From video doorbells to robot vacuums, Eufy discounts codes are digital coupons that can be used to lower the price of Eufy evices. When available, Eufy promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart.

Does Eufy offer free shipping? Eufy offers free shipping on all orders. Delivery takes between three to seven days. There is no minimum purchase requirement for free delivery.

What is Eufy's return policy? Eufy offers a 30-day money back guarantee on all undamaged products. Items may be returned for a full refund within 30 days of the date of purchase. Items must include original packaging and all accessories.

What is Eufy's warranty policy? Eufy's warranties vary based on the item you've purchased. The longest warranty is for 24 months and applies to Eufy WetVacs. The shortest warranty lasts 30 days and applies to Eufy accessories. You can browse all of Eufy's warranty policies via the Eufy website (opens in new tab).

Does Eufy offer student discounts? Students looking to save money can get a 15% discount on all Eufy purchases. Current students must verify their eligibility via the Student Beans website. The student discount code can at times be combined with current sale price. You can find out more via the Eufy/Student website (opens in new tab).

Eufy Hints and Tips

Eufy discount codes aren't the only way to save money. Below are a few tips to help you get the Eufy devices you want at a fraction of their cost.

Look for Eufy deals from other retailers: Eufy is a popular brand that can be found at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. If Eufy isn't offering any promos, you can check partner stores for better pricing.

Eufy is a popular brand that can be found at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. If Eufy isn't offering any promos, you can check partner stores for better pricing. Check out the discount section: Shoppers looking to save money on Eufy gadgets can save big when shopping the Eufy discount section. Discounts can take up to 40% off your purchase or knock $20 off orders of $100 or more. You can browse the latest Eufy deals via the Eufy website (opens in new tab) .

Shoppers looking to save money on Eufy gadgets can save big when shopping the Eufy discount section. Discounts can take up to 40% off your purchase or knock $20 off orders of $100 or more. You can browse the latest Eufy deals via the Eufy website . Sign up for promotional e-mails: Eufy frequently sends out newsletters and e-mails with promotions and sales. The company also offers member-only perks when you sign up with your e-mail.

How to use Eufy discounts codes

Eufy discounts codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. Below the total, you'll find a section that says "Discount code." Manually enter your Eufy coupon code, click "Apply," and your discount will be activated.

What are the best Eufy products?

(Image credit: Eufy)

Eufy Edge Security System: The Editor's Choice Eufy Edge Security System is one of the best outdoor security cameras we've tested. It's not the most affordable system around at $549, but it includes two 4K cameras and a base station. Additionally, there are no subscription fees. Instead, customers can store and access recorded videos for free using the HomeBase 3's built-in storage. In our Eufy Edge Security System review, we said it's the perfect fit if you want a "set it and forget it" wireless security camera system.

Eufy Video Doorbell Dual: This dual-lens camera holds a spot in our list of the best video doorbells. We liked that this doorbell adds a second camera that points directly downward, giving you the clearest view possible of your packages. What's more, it also comes with package detection, so you'll get an alert when something gets dropped off. It worked flawlessly in our tests. Make sure to check out our Eufy Video Doorbell Dual review for our full thoughts.

Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & WiFi: The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is a fast, effective lock with fingerprint, keypad, app, and smart home control. We found it to be a neat option for those who want a lock that can be opened in a number of ways. In our Eufy Smart Lock Touch review, we said it's an effective and well-designed smart lock. All of its major features worked well providing multiple ways to get into our house. The battery life is also excellent: Eufy claims a battery life of a year between charges.

Eufy RoboVac 11: The RoboVac 11 is a solid budget robot vacuum cleaner, if you're ok with some compromises. In our Eufy RoboVac 11 review, we found it did a solid job at picking up things like litter crystals, stray hairs, and food crumbs. However, it doesn't do intricate area mapping. And if you would rather schedule it to run while you're at work, expect that you may come home to find it never managed to make it back to its charging base.

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid: This vac sits in our guide of the best robot vacuums for pet hair. In our tests, it was one of the top scorers for pet hair removal, collecting 100% of fur from hardwood floors. Performance on carpet wasn't quite so strong, but still impressive at 89.5%. It's also the only pet hair-effective robot vacuum to make our list which also functions as a mop. Make sure to read our Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review for our full take on this robo vac.

Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid: The Eufy L7 is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum that can vacuum and mop. We named it one of the best robot mops on the market. It cleans in a methodical pattern that ensures no floor area is untouched — unless you've set up a no-go zone for it. The only downside is that at 4-inches tall, it's struggles to fit under some cabinets and furniture.

Eufy Smart Scale P1: The P1 is one of the best smart scales we've tested. In our Eufy Smart Scale P1 review, we called it a budget-friendly option for the average person who wants more than a simple bodyweight measurement. We liked that it's small, sleek, and easy to read with a bright and large display. However, as with any other smart scale that uses bio-electric impedance, the data is only a best guess.