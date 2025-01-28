Meta Quest 4 and Quest Pro 'successor' tipped to be in the works — what we know

Meta looks to be busy with new products, with its first "real" AR glasses by 2027 and and even higher-end AR glasses similar to its Ray-Ban Meta tipped to arrive this year. Now, there are two other headsets said to be in development: the Meta Quest 4 and a Quest Pro "successor."

As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via Road to VR), Meta is already working on a new Quest 4. With the success of the Quest 3 and Quest 3S, a next-gen VR headset sounds likely. However, what's surprising is Gurman stating it is "Quest 4 VR goggles," rather than a headset. Of course, this could just be a related term, as not much else is said about next Meta Quest.

The report also indicates that Meta may have "a new high-end model that could eventually become a successor to the Quest Pro mixed-reality headset.” This would be an all-new headset as opposed to a Quest Pro 2, which was reportedly canceled.

This new mixed-reality headset would likely take some cues from the Meta Quest 3, including its more affordable $500 price compared to the $1,500 Quest Pro. Being a "high-end" MR device, we may even see facial and eye tracking, similar to leaks for the upcoming Asus ROG VR gaming headset.

While details on the Quest 4 and Quest Pro successor are still up in the air, we're getting a good idea of what Meta may have coming down the pipeline.

Moving on from Meta Quest Pro

(Image credit: Future)

The Meta Quest Pro is a powerful VR headset for prosumers, but it fell flat due to its initial $1,500 price (now down to $999) and being unintuitive when working in VR. However, Meta's new mixed-reality headset could utilize what works best for Meta: gaming, entertainment and connectivity.

We've seen games such as Batman: Arkham Shadows impress, Meta partner with James Cameron for upcoming exclusive mixed-reality content, along with the Quest 3 and 3S pair up with Windows 11 to offer three virtual displays. With these perks in mind, Meta could continue to offer more advanced features such as these on its higher-end headset (or Quest 4).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A previous rumor claimed Meta had abandoned a headset codenamed “La Jolla," which was apparently the Quest Pro 2. Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth noted this cancellation, but there was no word of whether the Quest Pro lineup would be abandoned. Possibly, it is, and we'll see this "successor" Gurman mentioned instead.

It will likely be a while until we see a Meta Quest 4 or high-end mixed reality headset, seeing as the Quest 3S only launched in October 2024. With Meta Quest seeing its best year yet for its VR headset lineup, here's hoping the company continues that trend with its rumored upcoming devices.