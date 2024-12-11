Finally! Meta Quest VR headsets can now connect to your Windows 11 PC — with up to 3 virtual monitors

Microsoft has teamed up with Meta to bring Windows 11 to Meta Quest headsets, allowing users to bring their PC setups to mixed reality — and it's available to try out right now.

After announcing Mixed Reality Link last month, Microsoft's first preview of the app is ready to download over at the store. It aims to seamlessly connect to a Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S, allowing users to view their Windows 11 PC with up to three virtual monitors.

Currently, the app is only available for the Quest 3 and 3S, so those with a Quest 2 won't be able to try it out (yet). Still, it delivers the full Windows 11 experience right to the headset, and all it takes is a simple scan of a QR code for a secure connection.

"Microsoft is partnering with Meta to make this experience available today in public preview, and we’re excited to get feedback from the community, the company states on its support page. "Access to your local Windows PC from a Quest headset is seamless and it takes only seconds to connect to a private, high-quality, multiple-monitor workstation."

While other apps on the Meta Quest Store let you connect to your PC via a virtual desktop, Microsoft's is free to use. Since it takes advantage of the Quest's mixed reality feature, you can still see the space around you (including your keyboard) so your surroundings aren't completely in the dark.

Being the first preview, there are still a few issues under the hood. As Microsoft points out, a few of the known problems include the following:

On a Teams call, a call comes in, but the option to accept the call does not appear.

Audio may not transfer properly to an expected device or may play on a PC and headset simultaneously after establishing a connection.

Pressing Ctrl-Alt-Delete will end your connection so you can quickly get back to your PC.

Existing connections may show as available when they are not.

Three active displays may restrict the quality if the PC doesn't meet the PC graphics requirements above.

Microsoft says it aims to resolve these issues over the coming months, along with ironing out any other feedback it gets from those who use it.

Meta has been on a roll with its Quest VR headsets, with the success of its budget Quest 3S, bringing in big gaming IPs such as Batman: Arkham Shadows, and even partnering up with James Cameron for further mixed reality projects. With the ability to seamlessly connect to your Windows 11 PC, there's now even more reason to jump on the VR bandwagon.