Meta Quest set to get 'Avatar'-level mixed-reality experiences — all thanks to James Cameron

Meta is offering another reason to join the Quest VR bandwagon, as it's officially partnering with James Cameron to bring exclusive mixed-reality experiences using the filmmaker's Lightstorm Vision — the same tech behind "Avatar."

In the announcement, Meta details a multi-year deal with Cameron's Lightstorm Vision, stating that the partnership will bring 3D entertainment experiences on Meta Quest headsets, including "live sports and concerts, feature films, and TV series featuring big-name IP."

The stereoscopic technology behind Lightstorm Vision will also be available to other content creators on the platform, helping them create "high-quality" 3D content by using advanced tools and AI. The aim is to improve access to 3D production tools, whether it be for creators or those watching it on their Quest headsets.

Cameron met with Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, Meta CTO and head of Meta Reality Labs division, to try out Meta's advanced tech, and was impressed on what was on offer.

James Cameron and Andrew "Boz" Bosworth at Meta Labs

"I was amazed by its transformational potential and power, and what it means for content creators globally," Cameron stated in a Threads post. "I’m convinced we’re at a true, historic inflection point. Navigating that future with Meta will ensure ALL of us have the tools to create, experience and enjoy new and mind-blowing forms of media."

While there's no word on the MR content and more to expect, a Meta representative (via Variety) states upcoming projects will be shared "in the coming months."

With Cameron being behind all-time classics, such as "Titanic, "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," "Aliens," and more, these IPs could be used in the promised TV series and films that are set to arrive on Meta Quest. Plus, with Lightstorm Vision being used to create "Avatar: The Way of Water" and the upcoming "Avatar: Fire and Ice," it's safe to say we can expect some amazing visuals.

The Meta Quest has been pumping out major releases recently, including the launch of the more affordable (and worthwhile) Meta Quest 3S and sought-after games such as Batman: Arkham Shadow. Now, with James Cameron onboard, we could see a big leap in VR and MR content the Meta Quest has to offer.