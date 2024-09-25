Meta Connect 2024 live — Quest 3S, Project Orion and all the announcements as they happen

Meta Connect 2024 is here, and if you've been reading the many rumors and leaks surrounding the event, it's going to be a big one for VR, AR and AI.

Today from 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST, Mark Zuckerberg will take the stage and we're anticipating three big topics for the show — the announcement of Meta Quest 3S, updates to Meta AI that involve the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, and the grand unveiling of the company's AR glasses concept named Project Orion.

And we will be reporting on everything that happens live right here