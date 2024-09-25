Meta Connect 2024 live — Quest 3S, Project Orion and all the announcements as they happen
Follow along live with everything announced at Meta Connect 2024
Meta Connect 2024 is here, and if you've been reading the many rumors and leaks surrounding the event, it's going to be a big one for VR, AR and AI.
Today from 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST, Mark Zuckerberg will take the stage and we're anticipating three big topics for the show — the announcement of Meta Quest 3S, updates to Meta AI that involve the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, and the grand unveiling of the company's AR glasses concept named Project Orion.
And we will be reporting on everything that happens live right here, so keep it locked on live blog for each announcement and analysis.
Welcome to the blog!
Welcome to the Meta Connect 2024 live blog! We're kicking off a little early to go through some details of what to expect!
First off, the Meta Quest 3S. This cheaper headset should replace the Meta Quest 2 (we've seen this older headset go out of stock everywhere), and the price looks set to be $299.
What Ray-Ban Meta updates do we want to see?
There's a lot of rumblings about Meta AI getting some big upgrades at Connect, and these should be coming to the glasses too. We could see these become the ultimate piece of AI hardware if the Zuck announces 5 key things!
What about Project Orion?
Yes, the picture I'm using here is of the RayNeo Air 2s, but this will just be setting the standard for just how much of a leapfrog concept Project Orion would be.
Simply put, think of the Ray-Bans but with an AR display and wireless connectivity to give you that blend of digital and physical. There's been a lot of buzz, and with the successes Meta is seeing in mixed reality headsets and glasses infused with AI for a display-free augmented reality, the Zuck and co could be in the best position to make something big of these.