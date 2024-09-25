Meta Quest 3S key specs just leaked right before Meta Connect event

The cheaper headset is coming soon

The Meta Quest 3s headset
(Image credit: Meta)

Meta Connect 2024 is right around the corner, and we expect the company to announce a more affordable headset for the Quest 3S. A store display in a Walmart shows off the headset itself, detailing the resolution of the device and the fact that it comes with controllers and a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Everything else about the headset was already known due to several leaks. We just learned that the headset is likely to retail for $299. This leak, which comes from the MetaQuestVR subreddit, makes that price sound like an even better value if it comes with the controllers and a game.

The store display shows the headset's resolution, which is lower than the expected Quest 3. It's 1,832 x 1,920 per eye compared to the 4K displays offered in Meta's more expensive headset.

Another interesting wrinkle to the Quest 3S is the storage options. We expected a $299 model with 128GB of space, but the display shows off a second model with 256GB of storage.

A Walmart display of the Meta Quest 3s sitting in a clear cabinet.

(Image credit: UploadVR/Walmart)

Walmart's display doesn't show prices for the headset, so we're still working off the earlier rumor about the cost. We'd expect the price for the 256GB model to jump between $50 and $100, though we'll have to wait to see what Meta announces at the event.

The headset coming with Batman: Arkham Shadow adds a lot of value. However, the leak notes that the Quest 3 will also include the game, so it's not necessarily a differentiator between the more affordable and cheaper model. Still, a free game with a headset is always a good thing, even if that game hasn't officially been released yet. 

Perhaps the Meta Connect event will include a final release date for the Batman game, as the current window is Fall 2024. 

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.