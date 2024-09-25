Meta Orion is the world’s first holographic AR glasses with a neural interface — here’s what they can do

News
By
published

A prototype of full holographic AR

Meta Connect 2024 Project Orion
(Image credit: Meta)

Mark Zuckerberg took to the stage at Meta Connect 2024 and announced all kinds of new goodies. The Quest 3S started the show, bringing affordable VR and mixed reality to the market. However, Project Orion stole the show with its insane augmented reality technology, although they're still a prototype.

Prototype or not, they sound like game-changers. So much so that Zuckerberg described them as being "like a time machine." No, they're not going to move you through time, but they feel like something out of another time, or at least, that's the pitch.

Meta Orion holographic view

(Image credit: Meta)

Despite being incredibly powerful, the glasses are designed to keep themselves cool. That's because the lenses aren't glass or plastic. They are made of silicon carbide. This material is supposed to offer more durability, be lighter, and have an ultrahigh index of refraction for the projectors.

Another key factor of Project Orion is that the lenses are clear — you can still see the facial expressions of someone wearing them. This is big if you don't want to walk around with sunglasses all day.

Do they look a little chunky compared to regular glasses? Yes. Does that matter? That remains to be seen, but if the demo accurately represented what using these glasses could be like, it might just be worth wearing some thicker frames. And while they're big, they also have the largest field of view in the smallest AR glasses available yet.

Meta orion glasses and accessories

(Image credit: Meta)

Apparently, it wasn't easy for Meta, with Zuckerberg saying they've spent more than a decade working on them. "Nailing the form factor, delivering holographic displays, developing compelling AR experiences, creating new human-computer interaction (HCI) paradigms – and doing it all in one cohesive product – is one of the most difficult challenges our industry has ever faced," said Meta in a blog post.

The Meta Orion can leverage eye and hand tracking, but it also uses a neural interface, which is accomplished via a wrist-worn accessory called an EMG wristband. And there's a separate battery puck, too. While Zuck and company didn't spend a lot of time talking about the neural link, he did pause for some serious dramatic effect when he mentioned it. Basically, it looks like certain wrist movements trigger things within the interface, allowing you to control the devices without talking or making giant hand movements. 

Zuckerberg says that Meta is treating Orion as a developer kit and will working in the background to slim down the design, bring the price down and work with others on applications. But it looks very promising. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 87 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,099
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
5
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB)
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,099
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
9
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
10
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.