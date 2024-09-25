Meta AI Voice takes on ChatGPT Voice with new assistant — featuring voices like Judi Dench

News
By
published

Let the iconic Dame and other celeb voices assist you with the latest from Meta AI.

Meta Connect 2024
(Image credit: Meta)
Jump to:

Meta is making some serious waves in the AI world with announcements coming out of Meta Connect 2024. The latest news of Meta AI voice-enabled AI assistant has been punctuated by using high-profile actors including Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Kristen Bell, Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key. But the underlying tech is something that rivals ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode recent announcement.

This marks a giant step forward in the race at Meta to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini Live in the emergent generative AI space.

Meta AI's new voice feature, set to roll out this week in the U.S. and other English-speaking markets, will emerge across Meta's suite of apps — including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

This positions Meta to make a bold move into the world of voice assistants, allowing users to pick from a range of celebrity voices, or stick with more generic ones. The inclusion of Judi Dench is especially interesting, given that her voice is considered iconic, refined and recognizable. This fact could add more weight to this experience broadening the user audience.

In providing these voices, Meta taps into a special blend of entertainment and functionality, from the stately tone of Judi Dench to the comedic flair of Keegan-Michael Key, an AI assistant designed to offer users more personalized and engaging ways of interacting rather than the stiff feel of digital assistants.

In many ways, this is an attempt to humanize even further — making it a natural inclusion in daily engagement. Voice technology alone evokes an emotional response that text alone cannot. For example, the potential of getting a response in the familiar voice of an actor one adores adds a layer of novelty, but also convenience, making the AI feel more companion-like.

Spurred by Meta, innovation has reached a point where the competition for dominance in the AI assistant space is stronger than ever. By signing formal agreements with the actors, Meta avoids legal issues that might arise while at the same time guaranteeing a genuine and authentic experience. The race to AI dominance goes on, but this bold new move by Meta may just be its breakthrough to square up not just against ChatGPT Voice but Google’s Gemini Live as well.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 87 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,099
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
5
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB)
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,099
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
9
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
10
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer