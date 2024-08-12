Apple won't launch Vision Pro 2 anytime soon — but a cheaper headset could still arrive next year

News
By
published

Apple's not giving up on Vision devices just yet

Apple Vision Pro on table
(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Vision Pro may not have been the runaway success that most recent Apple products have enjoyed, but that doesn’t mean Apple is giving up on mixed reality just yet. According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple is continuing work on follow-up devices, including a second generation Vision Pro, a cheaper VR headset and a pair of smart glasses.

Gurman's Power on Newsletter claims the cheaper version of the headset is “probably coming as early as next year”. Gurman doesn’t specify when the second-gen Vision Pro will arrive, or what Apple might do to cut the costs on the cheaper model. However Gurman is pretty skeptical that such a device will help bolster the popularity of the entire Vision line.

“What’s the point? This category of devices has yet to capture the imagination of consumers, and it’s hard to say when that will happen,“ Gurman says, “If the cheaper model isn’t less than $1,500, the Vision devices will probably remain niche products.”

Which is true. Virtual reality hasn't really taken off the same way smartphones did, and even then only the cheapest models like the Meta Quest 3 are the ones with any semblance of popularity.

As for the smart glasses, Gurman describes these as something similar to Meta’s Ray Ban glasses. In other words it’s some kind of wearable without the bulky displays, but still not quite the true AR Apple Glasses that have been rumored for a number of years.

Gurman reported back in February that work on true AR glasses has been “tabled due to technical challenges”. Presumably the issue of having a lightweight pair of spectacles do any kind of meaningful AR features without a large battery pack or a hardwired connection to an iPhone or Mac. 

The Meta Ray Ban glasses are a lot more limited than Apple Glasses were speculated to be, but the difference is they’re on sale right now — and for a much lower price than the Vision Pro. On top of that it lets you take photos, film video and talk to a voice assistant without a separate device. Given Apple’s big push with Apple Intelligence, that could be the kind of accessory it could benefit from — even if there are privacy concerns to be had with wearable face cameras.

If the run up to the Vision Pro announcement taught us anything, it’s that Apple’s plans are always in flux. So until we get any official announcements from the company, don’t get too excited about the prospect of these wearables coming anytime soon. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 297 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
Verizon
View
Apple Apple iPhone 15 Plus
2
Boost Mobile | Apple iPhone...
Amazon
$1,229.99
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Our Review
3
iPhone 15 Pro
Walmart
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 128BG
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
6
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Apple Apple iPhone 15 Plus
7
ZAGG Luxe Snap Apple iPhone...
ZAGG + mophie
View
Apple Apple iPhone 15 Plus
8
Apple iPhone 15/iPhone 15...
Target
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(1TB Blue)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 1TB...
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
Verizon
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.