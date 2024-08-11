As someone who stays up on the latest iPhone rumors for a living, I think there are several reasons to be excited for the new iPhone 16 series this year. For one, all four models will be able to take advantage of Apple Intelligence features, from the new and smarter Siri to AI writing tools.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in particular should generate some buzz as both are tipped to feature larger displays, going up to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. You can also expect a bigger main camera sensor and a beefed up 48MP ultrawide camera.

Plus, all four models are expected to gain the faster new A18 chip and get a new Capture button to make it easier to capture photos and videos. And you'll likely get Wi-Fi 7 on at least the Pros for a more future-proof phone.

But, ultimately, the look and feel of the iPhone has become a bit stale over the last few years. In fact, the average person would be hard pressed to tell the difference between an iPhone 12 from four years ago and an iPhone 15.

Personally, I'm more excited about the rumors around the alleged iPhone 17 Slim, which could represent the biggest redesign for the iPhone since Apple introduced Face ID on the iPhone X in 2017.

Why I'm excited for iPhone 17 Slim

Introducing iPhone Air - YouTube Watch On

According to well-respected sources like Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple will yank the iPhone Plus model in its lineup in 2025 in favor of an entirely new model tentatively called the iPhone 17 Slim. Although it could wind up being named the iPhone 17 Air.

Instead of focusing on specs, Apple would put the spotlight on design and the iPhone 17 would be the thinnest iPhone ever. You would still get a large 6.6-inch display and the latest A19 processor but in a much slimmer package than the best iPhones available right now. As a bonus, it could also be one of the first phones with Apple's 5G modem.

But it's ultimately about the look and feel of this device. In fact, Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser says the iPhone 17 Slim / Air will measure just 5mm thick, compared to 8.2mm on the current iPhone 15 Pro Max.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

As someone who carries an iPhone 15 Pro Max all the time, I can tell you that I appreciate the lighter weight of the titanium design, but it can still dig into my leg when I'm walking and especially when going upstairs. So I'll often switch the phone to one of my back pockets.

And beyond the sheer practicality of having a thinner and lighter iPhone, I do miss the days of being among the first to show off a truly cool and head-turning design. No, this won't be as wild as the swiveling TV phones like the LG VX9400 back in 2007 or even as captivating as the latest foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but Apple hasn't really wowed anyone on the design front in years with the iPhone — and it's about time.

Potential iPhone 17 Slim trade-offs

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Not all the rumors around the iPhone 17 sound appetizing. For one, it's tipped to feature just a single rear 48MP wide camera. So you wouldn't get a telephoto zoom lens or an ultrawide shooter. That would be a pretty big trade-off. But it's one that I might be willing to live with provided that I could get the equivalent of at least a 2x optical zoom via reframing.

The bigger bummer comes via The Information's report that the iPhone 17 Slim could be as much as $1,299. That would be $100 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is a bit difficult for me to swallow. How could a single camera phone be pricier than a triple camera phone?

I don't think it's impossible that Apple could charge this kind of premium for an iPhone 17 Slim. After all, the original MacBook Air commanded a high $1,799 price when it debuted back in 2008. And people who really want to stand out might be willing to pay more to Think Different — or at least look different.

Bottom line

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

It might be shallow of me to wait for an iPhone 17 Slim and bypassing the iPhone 16 series altogether, but that's where my head is at right now. After all, portability is really important to me, and if Apple can make a phone that's super thin while still making it durable, I think it could be worth it.

And Apple reportedly isn't just doing this just to brag about it. The company's working on a foldable phone that will reportedly build upon the design of an iPhone 17 Slim so you wind up with a foldable that's much thinner than today's models.

So I say bring on the iPhone 17 Slim / Air!