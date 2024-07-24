Apple Vision Pro users could soon create their own gestures — here’s what we know

Apple appears to be working on the accessibility of the Apple Vision Pro, according to a new patent registered by the company.

Originally reported by Apple Insider, Apple has filed a patent for new software that's listed as “Method and device for defining custom hand gestures.” According to the description, the software would use the Apple Vision Pro's image sensor, one or more processors and some memory to store a hand gesture performed by the users. This gesture can be set to perform a certain function on the device, like muting a call or opening a specific app.

The patent also includes several diagrams detailing how the feature would work, and giving us an idea of some of the possibilities. Supposedly, the headset will request the user create the gesture, then capture it (with the option to include variations) and then allow the synching of that gesture to specific functions.

Using pinch gestures to control the Apple Vision Pro. (Image credit: Apple)

Including more customizable gesture commands is arguably one of the best moves that Apple Vision Pro can make. It would allow more people to get the most out of the headset easily, making the kit feel much more personal. However, to truly make the Apple Vision Pro one of the best headset options, Apple needs to hurry and add Apple Intelligence as a feature too.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple’s Vision Pro has had a rocky launch, due in part to the exorbitant price of the headset. However, Apple is working to improve the headset and make it more appealing to users. During the WWDC show the company unveiled VisionOS 2, the next generation of Vision Pro software which promises to bring several new features to the hardware. For instance, the new OS introduces viewing spatial photo galleries with other Vision users, and more immersive photos and videos.

It has to be noted that a patent does not mean that a feature is coming any time soon, or even at all. Companies sometimes file patents to stop other developers from using the same technology. All we can do is wait and see if Apple ever announces the new feature.

There's no getting past the cost of the Apple Vision Pro, so buying one is a big investment. Our Global Editor in Chief took the time to use the Apple Vision Pro for a full month so you will know what owning one will be like in the long term. We also have a full breakdown of everything else Apple announced at WWDC in 2024, such as iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia.

