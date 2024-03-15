Apple Vision Pro tipped to launch beyond the US soon — here’s which countries are getting it first

The Apple Vision Pro is arguably the most exciting gadget in the world right now, whether it’s revolutionizing home entertainment or being used to help perform surgery. But for Apple fans outside of North America, the $3,500 device remains unavailable to buy on your non-Stateside home soil.

Happily, that could be about to change after code was discovered (h/t MacRumors ) inside visionOS that points to 12 additional languages being added to the Vision Pro’s keyboard. Which makes sense; if Apple is going to sell the headset in other countries, it needs to support the local languages (or variations) used there.

According to the site, the code indicates the following lingo changes will be added to the Vision Pro keyboard:

Cantonese

Chinese

English (UK)

English (Canada)

English (Australia)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

French (France)

French (Canada)

German

Japanese

Korean

It’s a fair bet, then, that the following countries will be next in line to receive the device: Britain, Canada, Australia, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. The addition of Cantonese makes me think it'll also launch in Hong Kong.

Apple has always said it has planned to launch the Vision Pro in worldwide markets, but the company hasn't give a timeline for the rollout up to this point. During the production of the device, there were concerns over how much the supply chain would be able to accommodate.

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple could look to ship the Vision Pro to these additional countries prior to WWDC in June. That would make sense if Apple uses the event as a way of introducing the next wave of Vision Pro apps and performance upgrades. Alternatively, it may also use WWDC as a springboard to make the announcement that Vision Pro is launching in the countries mentioned above. Speaking as someone living outside the United States, it’ll hopefully be the former.

We’ve been using the Vision Pro pretty substantially since it launched and here’s what happened when my colleague Kate flew 8,000 miles with the headset from New York to Barcelona . Spoiler alert: Travel mode is a must.