Travel securely this Memorial Day with a free eSIM from NordVPN

Memorial Day is just around the corner in the U.S. and that can mean travel for many Americans.

But travel can come with risks, so NordVPN is offering protection this Memorial Day with 76% off 2-year plans and a free Saily eSIM.

The deal launches today (May 14), runs through Memorial Day, and finishes on July 2.

NordVPN is currently 76% off, with the 2-year plan working out at $3.09 per month. But in addition to this, new subscribers will benefit from a free Saily eSIM with all two year deals.

NordVPN Basic and Standard will come with a 1 GB eSIM, NordVPN Plus will come with a 5 GB eSIM, and all other two-year plans will come with a 10 GB eSIM.

Sitting top of our best VPN list, NordVPN is a great all round VPN. It's ideal if you want to protect your data and online browsing this Memorial Day.

NordVPN Basic: all round VPN protection

NordVPN is our #1 rated VPN. It's super fast, ideal for streaming, and offers class-leaing privacy and security. There's over 7,000 servers worldwide and you can protect up to 10 devices. The 2-year deal works out at $3.09 per month ($83.43 up front before tax). With this deal you benefit from an extra 3 months of protection and a 1 GB Saily eSIM – both for free.

NordVPN Plus: the best VPN malware protection

NordVPN Plus is for those looking to go beyond just VPN protection. This plan includes everything NordVPN Basic offers but includes a host of extra cybersecurity features. You get the best VPN malware, phishing, ad blocker, and tracking protection in the form of Threat Protection Pro, as well as the NordPass password manager. The 2-year plan comes to $3.99 per month ($107.73 up front before tax). You also get 3 extra months of protection for free and 5 GB Saily eSIM.

NordVPN Prime: total cybersecurity protection

If you're looking for total cybersecurity protection, you might want to consider NordVPN Prime. You benefit from everything the previous NordVPN plans have to offer but also get access to 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage and NordProtect. NordProtect provides you with up to $1 million in cyber insurance, as well as credit monitoring and identity theft protection. The 2-year plan equates to $6.99 per month ($188.73 up front before tax). 3 extra months of protection is also included, as well as a free 10 GB Saily eSIM.

(Image credit: Saily)

What is Saily?

Created by the team behind NordVPN, Saily brings cybersecurity protection to the world of eSIMs.

Saily includes an ad-blocker and web protection, allowing you to block malicious sites and limit online trackers.

In late 2024, Saily introduced Virtual Location which means you can hide your true browsing location. There are over 115 virtual locations ready to connect to and your traffic will be routed through one of NordVPN's servers.

As well as being included in NordVPN plans, Saily eSIM can be purchased separately. There are over 200 locations available, with plans starting at $1.99.

eSIMs can help you avoid expensive roaming charges and keep you safe from potentially compromised free, public Wi-Fi.

eSIMs are a great travel companion. But if you're planning a trip abroad and wondering whether using a VPN can save you money on flights, you might be a little underwhelmed.