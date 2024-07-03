Popular VPN provider launches potential Google Docs killer

There's not much point in keeping a diary if your older sibling is going to steal it and read it out loud every night. Similarly, Google Docs is not the most secure place to write important things down. Well now Proton, provider of one of the best VPNs, has put a lock on that diary.

Whether you're working on your novel, important work documents or just a shopping list, Proton's free cloud storage service, Proton Drive has now received an upgrade to help it rival Google's popular word processing tool, introducing Docs on Proton Drive.

A safe space to write

With up to 5GB free cloud storage on Proton Drive, users will able to create thousands of documents for whatever they need, safe in the knowledge it's all secured by end-to-end encryption, unlike Google Documents, including every keystroke and cursor movement. Of course, if you have your VPN enabled at the same time, that's even better.

If you're the average Google Docs user, you may think you don't have to be worried about your documents being leaked. However, if you have information like passwords, banking details or housing contracts stored in your documents then it could be catastrophic to have them hacked.

(Image credit: Proton)

Proton is also using 2024 to promote freedom of the internet in areas of the world where people might not have such an opportunity. Certainly, if you were writing anything potentially unpopular or against the grain in the likes of China, Belarus, Russia, Iran, Myanmar or Syria then using an end-to-end encrypted document is far safer.

Rich on features

(Image credit: Proton)

Just because it's extra secure doesn't mean that documents on Proton Drive need to compromise on function.

Some of the headline features include compatibility with a host of file formats (including .docx), live collaboration while still encrypted, embedding images and the usual suite of text editing tools.

You might have to relearn exactly where some buttons are but if you are concerned about the security of more established tools then Proton's offering is very tempting. Considering all you need is a free Proton account, there's nothing to lose in trying.