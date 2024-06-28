Need your Swiftie fix after The Eras Tour? Here's how to watch Taylor Swift's documentary

If you're among the many, many lucky people (myself included!) who has gone to the Eras tour, you're likely feeling a little bit of Taylor Swift-based withdrawal. If you're someone who's waiting to go, you're likely trying to get your Taylor on in preparation for the big day.

While listening to playlists and curating your ideal Eras outfit on Pinterest is all well and good, you might be looking for something a little more personal. Enter "Miss Americana", Taylor Swift's 2020 documentary.

What is "Miss Americana"?

"Miss Americana" follows Swift across several years of her life and career, between the "Reputation" stadium tour (2018) and "Lover" (2019), as well as flashing back to her less recent past. It's an emotionally vulnerable film, where you see Taylor Swift reconcile with the fact that she's not only an entertainer, but an influential figure and cultural icon.

How can I watch "Miss Americana"?

"Miss Americana" is available on Netflix, however it is not available in every territory. If you're in one of the places it's available, then watching is simple – just log in to your account (or sign up for one) and get ready to stream.

If not, don't worry, you can still watch it with the use of a VPN. A VPN, or virtual private network, is a handy piece of software that encrypts your internet connection. You can also use a VPN to virtually appear as though you are browsing the web from a different location. This is known as spoofing. Check out our guide to spoofing your location to learn how to do this.

By spoofing your location to somewhere which has "Miss Americana" in its catalogue, you will be able to access that location's Netflix library and watch it.

Where I can watch "Miss Americana"?

While "Miss Americana" is available in a lot of regions, it is not available in all. Check out the list below of all the places "Miss Americana" is not available in:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Afghanistan

Albania

Alegeria

Andorra

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Côte d'Ivoire

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

China

Comoros

Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)

Cuba

Cyprus

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Fiji

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Ghana

Grenada

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Holy See

Honduras

Iceland

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malawi

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

Oman

Palau

Palestine State

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Qatar

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Sudan

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Syria

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uganda

Ukraine

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

VPN recommendations

If you're unsure of which VPN to go for, check out our recommendations for the best Netflix VPNs below:

1. NordVPN – the very best Netflix VPN today

NordVPN is your best choice for unblocking Netflix, allowing you to access geo-restricted international content from almost anywhere across the globe. It's also got 24/7 support and handy guides should you encounter any problems. It's also fast, allowing for smooth streaming, and even has excellent privacy to keep you safe online. Plus, it even has a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit.

2. Surfshark – cheap yet excellent for streaming

Surfshark is an great Netflix VPN – not only is it one of the fastest services on the market, it offers unlimited simultaneous connections and access to just about every streaming platform. All this, at a fraction of the price of other VPNs. You can use it across so many different devices, from games consoles to TVs, and its got great privacy and security features, too. Plus, you can try it out risk-free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

3. ExpressVPN – an excellent premium option

ExpressVPN is consistently unblocks a wide range of Netflix libraries, on top of having excellent encryption and unique security features to keep you safe online. It's got more servers in more locations than rivals NordVPN and Surfshark, making it the best pick for global access. Plus, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

It is important to note that using a VPN to watch Netflix is against the streaming service's terms and conditions, and if a VPN is detected Netflix will block you from watching its content.