Need your Swiftie fix after The Eras Tour? Here's how to watch Taylor Swift's documentary
How and why a VPN can help you watch Taylor Swift's documentary, "Miss Americana"
If you're among the many, many lucky people (myself included!) who has gone to the Eras tour, you're likely feeling a little bit of Taylor Swift-based withdrawal. If you're someone who's waiting to go, you're likely trying to get your Taylor on in preparation for the big day.
While listening to playlists and curating your ideal Eras outfit on Pinterest is all well and good, you might be looking for something a little more personal. Enter "Miss Americana", Taylor Swift's 2020 documentary.
What is "Miss Americana"?
"Miss Americana" follows Swift across several years of her life and career, between the "Reputation" stadium tour (2018) and "Lover" (2019), as well as flashing back to her less recent past. It's an emotionally vulnerable film, where you see Taylor Swift reconcile with the fact that she's not only an entertainer, but an influential figure and cultural icon.
How can I watch "Miss Americana"?
"Miss Americana" is available on Netflix, however it is not available in every territory. If you're in one of the places it's available, then watching is simple – just log in to your account (or sign up for one) and get ready to stream.
If not, don't worry, you can still watch it with the use of a VPN. A VPN, or virtual private network, is a handy piece of software that encrypts your internet connection. You can also use a VPN to virtually appear as though you are browsing the web from a different location. This is known as spoofing. Check out our guide to spoofing your location to learn how to do this.
By spoofing your location to somewhere which has "Miss Americana" in its catalogue, you will be able to access that location's Netflix library and watch it.
Where I can watch "Miss Americana"?
While "Miss Americana" is available in a lot of regions, it is not available in all. Check out the list below of all the places "Miss Americana" is not available in:
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Alegeria
- Andorra
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belize
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brunei
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Cabo Verde
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- China
- Comoros
- Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
- Cuba
- Cyprus
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- Fiji
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Holy See
- Honduras
- Iceland
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Jamaica
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Nepal
- Oman
- Palau
- Palestine State
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
VPN recommendations
If you're unsure of which VPN to go for, check out our recommendations for the best Netflix VPNs below:
1. NordVPN – the very best Netflix VPN today
NordVPN is your best choice for unblocking Netflix, allowing you to access geo-restricted international content from almost anywhere across the globe. It's also got 24/7 support and handy guides should you encounter any problems.
It's also fast, allowing for smooth streaming, and even has excellent privacy to keep you safe online. Plus, it even has a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit.
2. Surfshark – cheap yet excellent for streaming
Surfshark is an great Netflix VPN – not only is it one of the fastest services on the market, it offers unlimited simultaneous connections and access to just about every streaming platform. All this, at a fraction of the price of other VPNs.
You can use it across so many different devices, from games consoles to TVs, and its got great privacy and security features, too. Plus, you can try it out risk-free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.
3. ExpressVPN – an excellent premium option
ExpressVPN is consistently unblocks a wide range of Netflix libraries, on top of having excellent encryption and unique security features to keep you safe online.
It's got more servers in more locations than rivals NordVPN and Surfshark, making it the best pick for global access. Plus, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.
It is important to note that using a VPN to watch Netflix is against the streaming service's terms and conditions, and if a VPN is detected Netflix will block you from watching its content.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).
2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Olivia joined Tom's Guide in October 2023 as part of the core Future Tech Software team, and is the Commissioning Editor for Tech Software. With a background in cybersecurity, Olivia stays up-to-date with all things cyber and creates content across TechRadar Pro, TechRadar and Tom’s Guide. She is particularly interested in threat intelligence, detection and response, data security, fraud prevention and the ever-evolving threat landscape.