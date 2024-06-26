I went to the Eras Tour - here's why (and how) I'm still going to watch the Eras Tour movie

On Friday 21st of June, I did the thing I've been waiting for since I first listened to her self-titled album - I saw pop icon Taylor Swift live on stage. As a proud member of The Eras Tour (London Version) day one, I can honestly say it was one of the best concerts I've ever been to. Swift is a masterclass in how to engage your audience, no matter how far away from you they are (and I was pretty far away!).

Despite getting the chance to see her live, I'm still going to watch The Eras Tour movie on Disney+. Why? I'll tell you why.

1. To get a better view

When I say I was in the nosebleeds, I mean I was almost at the back of Wembley Stadium (just four rows from the back to be precise). While this meant I did have an almost perfect view of the entire walkway, there were just a couple of problems…

(Image credit: Future)

These speakers. These speakers that shot flames into the sky during one of the Eras (not saying which one, but you might be able to guess!), these speakers that made sure everyone could hear Taylor clearly. I recognize the importance of the speakers. However, they dared to block my line of sight – look what you made me view!

A friend who went on the second night of The Eras Tour in London was standing, and when Taylor and her band of dancers came to the end of the walkway, she had an incredible view. But, when they weren't there, she couldn't see them at all.

The benefit of a professionally recorded concert is that you'll get to see the Eras Tour from angles you (most likely) couldn't physically see Taylor Swift at. Plus you'll have a perfect, unobstructed view of every glittering number.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/TAS24)

2. To listen to different surprise songs

Now while I was blessed with two gorgeous acoustic mashups of Hits Different/Death By A Thousand Cuts and Black Dog/Come Back, Be Here/Maroon, these songs change every night of The Eras Tour.

When I found out that the surprise songs for The Eras Tour movie were Our Song ("Taylor Swift") and You're On Your Own, Kid ("Midnights"), I knew I had to watch. Our Song came out when I was a teenager and I've got many wonderful memories of singing along to it in various bedrooms, kitchens, and cars through the years, and You're On Your Own, Kid is one of my favorite songs from Midnights.

No matter which Eras Tour concert you've been to, it's likely you won't have heard these songs either, which is another great reason to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version).

(Image credit: Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/TAS24)

3. To see the setlist pre-Tortured Poets Department

Don't get me wrong, I adore The Tortured Poets Department. I think it's one of Taylor Swift's best albums in recent years, and I've been listening to it pretty much on repeat since it was released. It was absolutely incredible to see some of my favorite songs from the album live.

With this being said, Taylor Swift did remove some of my other favorite songs to make way for The Tortured Poets Department, including The 1 ("Folklore"), The Last Great American Dynasty ("Folklore"), and Tolerate It ("Evermore").

Thankfully, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) was filmed in March 2023, pre-the release of The Tortured Poets Department, meaning there's a whole lot more Folklore and Evermore on the setlist – which is great for me and other Swifties who, like me, love these two storytelling albums.

By watching Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), you'll get the best of both worlds, getting to see Taylor perform both the previous and current setlists.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/TAS24)

How to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is currently available on Disney+. If you're in the UK, US, or Australia, we have a handy guide on how to watch Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

However, it's important to note that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) has not been released in all territories, and Disney+ is also not available in all countries.

If you live somewhere where either is unavailable, fear not - there is a solution. You can use a VPN to spoof your location to somewhere where they are available, and stream the concert this way.

You can check out our guide to streaming using a VPN, and below you can find our top recommendations for VPNs:

1. NordVPN: the best streaming VPN

NordVPN is the best VPN overall. It unblocked every streaming site that we tested it with, plus it's fast and secure. You can sign up to the VPN alone, or if you're also interested in protecting your devices, you can upgrade to add a password manager, secure cloud storage, and cyber insurance. You'll get a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans, and prices start from $3.39 a month.

2. ExpressVPN: best VPN for beginners

While ExpressVPN is more expensive at $6.67 a month, it's perfect for those who are new to VPNs. It's got simple, streamlined apps, functions really well on mobile, and offers excellent privacy. Not only this, but all plans come with a free password manager, and Tom's Guide readers also get a free year of Backblaze cloud storage. New subscribers get three months free and it even has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

3. Surfshark: the best cheap VPN on the market

If your budget-conscious, Surfshark is the VPN for you. While it is the cheapest VPN of our recommendations, it does not scrimp on performance. It's the fastest VPN we tested and is excellent for streaming. In terms of privacy, its credentials are on par with ExpressVPN and NordVPN. It's currently only $2.19 per month, with three months free – bargain!

If you want to get the ultimate Eras Tour experience, I would recommend pairing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) with Paramore: The Final Riot - a documentary about the band currently touring with and supporting Swift on The Eras Tour.

While it is currently only available in the US on Amazon Prime, you can spoof your location by using a VPN and gain access to Amazon Prime's US library.