Apple ‘Let Loose’ event live — latest news on iPad Pro, iPad Air and Apple Pencil as it happens
New iPads incoming...
Apple broke with tradition in 2023 by going the entire year without releasing any new iPad variants. Since Steve Jobs unveiled the company's first ever tablet back in 2010, Apple has either launched an entirely new iPad or refreshed an existing model every twelve months. That dry spell looks likely to end today as Apple's "Let Loose" event will seemingly bring us updated versions of both the iPad Pro and the iPad Air.
The fact Apple has waited over a year to refresh the iPad shows just how confident Cupertino is in its continued ability to dominate the best tablets category. Hardware and software have been continually refined to put the iPad so far ahead of the competition we pointed out in our iPad Pro 2022 review that anyone with a 2021 version wouldn't need the nominal performance boost of the M2 upgrade.
But things look very different here in 2024. The latest rumors suggest Apple will skip the M3 chip in favor of equipping the next-generation iPad Pro with an M4 processor. And, for the first time ever in an iPad, we could see it benefit from an OLED screen.
There's a lot more in store at today's "Let Loose" event, which gets underway at 7am PT, 10am ET or 3pm BST. If you’re planning to watch from Australia, it just tips into Wednesday morning, starting at 12am AEST.
You can follow along with all the news as it happens right here.
As well as the new iPad models, there’s been some suggestion Apple will upgrade the tablet’s key accessories. Namely, the Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard that, when paired with an iPad Air or Pro, offer something damn close to a full laptop replacement.
Recent leaks suggest the Apple Pencil 3 may even become an "Apple Pencil Pro" with several notable upgrades. Multiple rumors have suggested a “squeeze” ability that could improve the functionality, as well as the possible inclusion of haptic feedback. I’m not quite sure how that latter part will work, but given a stylus still can’t match the feel of writing on paper, it will be interesting to see if this takes a step closer to that goal.
A new Magic Keyboard would be an interesting proposition too. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new model will make “the iPad Pro look even more like a laptop than the current setup.” In addition, the revamped ‘board will feature a “larger trackpad.” Finally, it’s a possibility the next Magic Keyboard could receive an aluminum finish that would give it a MacBook-esque appearance. Very cool indeed.
Ok, ok, we know the prospect of an M4 chip inside the iPad is mouthwatering for anyone that wants a tablet that can go toe-to-toe with the best laptops for power. But that’s not the spec bump I’m most excited for. It’s been heavily tipped this year’s iPad Pro could be the first iPad to include an OLED screen. Y’know, the kind the iPhone’s had since the iPhone X all the way back in 2017.
A leak last month from display analyst Ross Young (who has a good track record with these things) suggested Apple will use the “best OLED tablet panels on the market”. He suggested the panel will be a power-efficient LTPO display capable of high refresh rates and resolution without drinking up battery power. In a note to investors, the analyst claimed Apple’s new screen will boast a "120Hz refresh, a tandem stack and glass thinning resulting in ultra-thin and light displays with high brightness, extended battery life and long lifetime.” Which sounds just dandy to me.
Most folks I know use their iPads for watching stuff (or occasionally doing picture and video editing) so a screen upgrade is likely to be the most welcome. An OLED display would be able to turn off every pixel as required during the best Netflix movies to give us perfect blacks and a viewing experience unrivalled by any other tablet.
The two iPads we’re expecting to see announced today are the latest incarnations of the iPad Pro and the iPad Air. There’s been little indication the remaining members of the iPad family: the iPad 10th gen and the iPad mini will receive any attention at today’s event.
Alongside the two new tablet upgrades, it seems likely Apple will announce a new version of the Apple Pencil that could incorporate a “squeeze” function that lets you call up a contextual menu that allows users to perform certain actions, such as adding shapes, stickers and text to a canvas.
Finally, we’re a little fuzzy about whether or not we’ll hear about iPadOS 18. If the new iPad Pro comes with — as expected — an M4 chip that opens the door to a ton of computational possibilities, especially around AI. But with WWDC just a couple of months away, it remains to be seen whether Apple will reveal anything about the next version of its tablet-based operating system.