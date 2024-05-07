Apple ‘Let Loose’ event live — latest news on iPad Pro, iPad Air and Apple Pencil as it happens

Apple broke with tradition in 2023 by going the entire year without releasing any new iPad variants. Since Steve Jobs unveiled the company's first ever tablet back in 2010, Apple has either launched an entirely new iPad or refreshed an existing model every twelve months. That dry spell looks likely to end today as Apple's "Let Loose" event will seemingly bring us updated versions of both the iPad Pro and the iPad Air.

The fact Apple has waited over a year to refresh the iPad shows just how confident Cupertino is in its continued ability to dominate the best tablets category. Hardware and software have been continually refined to put the iPad so far ahead of the competition we pointed out in our iPad Pro 2022 review that anyone with a 2021 version wouldn't need the nominal performance boost of the M2 upgrade.

But things look very different here in 2024. The latest rumors suggest Apple will skip the M3 chip in favor of equipping the next-generation iPad Pro with an M4 processor. And, for the first time ever in an iPad, we could see it benefit from an OLED screen.

There's a lot more in store at today's "Let Loose" event, which gets underway at 7am PT, 10am ET or 3pm BST. If you’re planning to watch from Australia, it just tips into Wednesday morning, starting at 12am AEST.

You can follow along with all the news as it happens right here.