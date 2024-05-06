How to watch Apple’s 'Let Loose' event online — live stream the iPad launch

It’s been over a year since Apple last treated us to new iPads with new iPad models back in October 2022. But that will change this week, with the company set to release not one, but two new tablets: the iPad Pro 2024 with OLED display and iPad Air 2024, possibly in a larger new size.

The new slates have been expected for some time – in fact, 2023 was the first year since the iPad debuted that there were no iPad refreshes. And any possible doubt that the upcoming ‘Let Loose’ event could be something unrelated has been put to bed with the event invite featuring an Apple Pencil in hand.

We’ll have full coverage of everything announced as it happens here, but if you want to hear it straight from Tim Cook’s mouth, here’s how to watch Apple’s May iPad event online.

When is the Apple ‘Let Loose’ event?

The May iPad event is coming via a scheduled video stream, and it’ll take place on Tuesday May 7. It kicks off at 7am PT, 10am ET or 3pm BST.

If you’re planning to watch from Australia, it just tips into Wednesday morning, starting at 12am AEST.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the stream will run to around 35 minutes — similar to October’s “Spooky Fast” event.

How to watch the Apple ‘Let Loose’ livestream

As you’re already here, the easiest way to watch the event is in the YouTube embed above. When the event kicks off, you’ll be able to press play and watch the iPads being unveiled in real time.

Alternatively, you can watch on YouTube directly, on the Apple website or on the Apple TV app on your phone. Finally, if you have an Apple TV device, perhaps the most luxurious way to watch is on the big screen via the TV app.

What to expect from Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ event

While Apple is said to be working on refreshes of all four iPads, this specific event is only likely to cover two of them: the Air and the Pro. The iPad mini 7 and iPad 11 are set for later in the year, according to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Both tablets are set to have substantial changes. The iPad Air will get a whole new form factor, with Apple preparing to offer a 12.9-inch option alongside the much loved 10.9-inch version. It’s expected to pack an M2 chip, giving it MacBook style power.

That sounds a lot like Apple narrowing the gap between Air and Pro – except the 2024 iPad Pro is about to up the ante significantly.

In addition to possibly getting the new M4 chip, the upcoming iPad Pro is set to feature OLED panels for the first time. In short, that represents a big uplift in screen quality over the mini-LED panels in the last versions, with perfect blacks and infinite contrast (with OLED, each pixel is self illuminating, meaning that black areas are the absence of light).

There’s also talk of the new iPad Pro getting a new, improved Magic Keyboard and possibly an enhanced Apple Pencil too. The former is set to blur the line between MacBook and iPad further with an aluminium build and large trackpad, while the latter could bring greater sensitivity, extra gestures and possible Vision Pro compatibility.

All in all, it should be a very exciting event indeed. But again, if you can’t watch live, we’ll have full coverage here with our Apple Event live blog and a recap to get you fully caught up.