New iPad Pro and iPad Air details leak right before Apple event

Apple's May 7 Let Loose event is almost upon us, which means it's time for some-last minute predictions about what to expect from Apple's new iPad lineup.

Right on cue we have a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who says that Apple is about to release four new models. And we have all the details you need to know.

iPad Pro 2024

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

First up is the iPad Pro 2024, which is expected to come in 11-inch and 12.9 sizes once more but get an upgrade to more vivid OLED displays. Just as important, these will likely be the first Apple devices to sport the company's powerful M4 chip.

This chip will apparently help Apple offer new AI capabilities while also blurring the lines between the best MacBooks and the best iPads. In addition, Gurman claims that the new Magic Keyboard will come in a sturdier aluminum design and 'laptop-like aesthetic.'

And while the new iPadOS 18 isn't slated to debut until WWDC 2024 in June, the report also says there will be new software to take advantage of the hardware. This could include improved multitasking, as well as new capabilities for the rumored Apple Pencil 3. We've heard that the Apple Pencil 3 could support haptic feedback along with new squeeze gestures.

iPad Air 2024

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly about to unleash the biggest iPad Air ever, releasing both a 11-inch iPad Air 2024 and a 12.9-inch model. The larger iPad Air could wind up being a valid alternative to the iPad Pro 2024 for those who are willing to live with less power.

How much power are we talking? Both new iPad Airs are tipped to feature the older M2 chip. But given that the M2 powered the iPad Pro 2022 models, we don't think these slates are going to feel slow. You'll likely notice a difference only when doing heavy multitasking or doing heavy-duty tasks like video editing or gaming.

We're hoping the new iPad Airs will support the new Apple Pencil 3, but it's possible the accessory could be an exclusive to the Pro lineup. And while you won't see OLED on these Airs, it's possible that these tablets could get high-quality mini-LED panels.

Outlook

Given that Apple hasn't released a new iPad since 2022, it's not that surprising that iPad revenue has been declining. According to the most recent second-quarter Apple earnings, CNBC reported that iPad revenue was $5.6 billion vs. an estimated $5.9 billion. That's a drop of 17%.

So it's clear that there's a lot riding on the new iPad launch. Make sure you check out how to watch the Apple Let Loose event and stay tuned for our Apple event live blog to break down all the news.