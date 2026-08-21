The gargantuan speaker on this Android tablet isn’t a gimmick — I can’t believe how good it sounds

I’ve reviewed dozens of the best tablets over the years, and the one thing they almost always have in common is less-than-ideal speaker quality. While the best iPads tend to produce great sound, their speakers can’t compete even with built-in TV speakers. Perhaps that's why Lenovo decided to slap a giant speaker on its Tab Plus Gen 2 to buck this trend.

I’m currently testing the Tab Plus Gen 2 and will have a full review for you soon. But I wanted to write a dedicated piece on the tablet’s sound since it’s so darn impressive. Whether it’s ear-scorching heavy metal or your favorite podcast, everything sounds fantastic on this tablet thanks to its enormous JBL speaker and its various sound settings.

If you’re like me and are generally disappointed by tablet speakers, then the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 will be literal music to your ears. Let me tell you why.

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Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2: was $399 now $299 at Lenovo On the hunt for a super affordable and lightweight tablet? The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 is currently on sale for $299. It features a 12.1-inch 2.5K 2560 x 1600 multitouch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera.

Speaker tech

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The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 features a JBL 9-Unit Pro speaker system, tuned by Dolby Atmos. That 9 isn’t superfluous, as it’s exactly how many speakers this thing packs.

To be specific, this includes four tweeters, three woofers, and two passive radiators. The latter two allow the speaker to produce truly deep bass, while the tweeters handle higher-frequency sounds. Combined, they deliver exceptional audio quality for a tablet.

My initial experience

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I decided to go into the deep end right from the start by firing up Amon Amarth’s “We Rule the Waves” to see how the speakers handled melodic death metal at max volume. While the bass was punchy and the overall sound was room-filling, I wasn’t impressed by the thin midrange. This is a demanding genre even for a good speaker system, so I initially chalked it up to that.

Next, I fired up Lion’s “Transformers” from the legendary (and childhood trauma-inducing) 1986 film. This song sounded better than the Amon Amarth track since everything came through evenly and punchy. 80s songs also aren’t nearly as compressed as modern songs, which also helps.

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After that, I watched an episode of the The Comics Pals on YouTube and was equally stunned by how natural the dialogue sounded. All the panelists came through clearly, even if some had better microphones than others. I also liked how well the speaker handled the dialogue and music in the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer, making everything sound appropriately cinematic.

I was already impressed by the out-of-the-box sound experience, but then I realized you could select different sound profiles within settings. This is when I went from impressed to having my mind (or my ears) completely blown.

Optimized sound

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The Dolby Atmos sub-menu is where you can get the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 to sound its absolute best. There are three presets: Dynamic, which identifies the content and automatically adjusts for the best sound; Movie, which provides surround sound and clearer dialogue; and Music, which delivers detailed audio so every note and beat sounds punchy. Music also has its own presets: Detailed, Balanced, and Warm, along with a manual equalizer.

Listening to the aforementioned songs with the Music preset enabled makes a world of difference, as everything from the highs and mids to the lows packs an appropriate amount of power and bass.

For Amon Amarth specifically, the Warm preset in Music helps the guttural vocals stand out more. The Transformers track sounded fantastic and made me even more stoked to see the 40th-anniversary screening next month!

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As you’d expect, Movie mode is perfect for movies, TV shows, and trailers. For instance, I felt like I was in the theater when I fired up the Doomsday trailer again. Dialogue-focused videos also sound fantastic in Movie mode, though I found the sound was a tad richer and fuller in Music mode.

I didn’t mess around too much with the equalizer settings, as I’m no audio engineer. But I like that this option exists for the true audiophiles out there. While the Dynamic preset is decent enough, its mid-range is too thin to my liking. The Movie and Music presets are the best bet for nearly all the content you’ll be engaging with on this tablet.

Music to my ears

If you’re looking for a tablet with phenomenal speaker quality, you can’t do much better than the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2. While that giant speaker looks somewhat awkward and makes the slate heavy to hold, it excels at what it's designed for. The out-of-the-box sound is pretty impressive, but it can sound way better with some minor fiddling.

There’s more to discuss about this entertainment-focused Android tablet, such as its display quality, performance, battery life, and more, so stay tuned for that. But if you found what I said interesting, then don’t hesitate to check out this tablet, especially since it’s pretty affordable at $299. Trust me, your ears will thank you!

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