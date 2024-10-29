Early Black Friday mesh Wi-Fi system deals — save big on our favorite mesh routers from TP-Link, Netgear, eero and more

If you’re tired of having your phone or laptop’s internet connection suddenly drop off as you move around your house, then Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade to one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems .

Unlike with the best Wi-Fi routers that put out a signal in one section of your home, a mesh router or a mesh Wi-Fi system is actually made up of multiple devices that are spread throughout your house. You have the main unit which acts as your router and plugs into one of the best cable modems as well as several satellites or nodes that are placed in other rooms. This way, the main unit is able to send a signal to the satellites which ensures that your whole home — and likely even out in your garage or backyard — is covered with a strong Wi-Fi signal.

One of the better Black Friday mesh Wi-Fi system deals so far is the eero 6+ in a two pack for $159 on Amazon , which is almost $100 off . This Wi-Fi 6 mesh system isn’t just really compact, it’s also incredibly easy to set up and configure.

Also, check out our guide on the best Amazon promo codes for more tips and ways to save on everything else you need for your home home network from Ethernet cables to surge protectors.

Best Early Black Friday Mesh Wi-Fi system deals

Tenda Nova MW6 (three-pack): was $111 now $74 @ Amazon

If you’re on a very tight budget, this cube-shaped mesh Wi-Fi system can be had for under $100 in a three pack. In our Tenda Nova MW6 review , we were impressed with its quick and easy setup process and the fact that the units are wall-mountable. Granted though, this is a Wi-Fi 5-powered mesh router system which means your speeds will be limited. Still, if you want to see what mesh networking is all about without spending a lot, the Tenda Nova MW6 could be worth a try.

Eero 6+ (two-pack): was $239 now $159 @ Amazon

For those with a bit more to spend though, the eero 6+ offers a much better experience. Not only is this a Wi-Fi 6-powered system but it’s even smaller and you can control every aspect of your mesh network using the eero app. Each unit has two gigabit Ethernet ports on the back and together, they can support over 75 connected devices. While you can upgrade to a paid eero Plus subscription, the free version includes plenty of features on its own and lets you use the eero 6+ as a smart home hub thanks to its built-in Thread and Zigbee radios.

TP-Link Deco XE75 (three-pack): was $329 now $280 @ Amazon

Of all the mesh Wi-Fi systems on this list, the TP-Link Deco XE75 is the one I’d choose. In fact, it’s the one I have at home that I’ve been using for the past two years. This Wi-Fi 6E-powered mesh router gives you access to the new faster 6 Ghz band and supports up to 200 connected devices. There are three gigabit Ethernet ports on the back of the Deco XE75 and this three pack covers up to 7,200 square feet with a strong Wi-Fi signal. Like eero, TP-Link’s mesh routers come with the company’s Home Shield software to keep you safe online. There’s a paid version but the free version gives you access to basic parental controls and can scan your home network for security threats.

Eero Max 7 (two-pack): was $1,149 now $849 @ Amazon

Now if you want the convenience of the eero 7+ and all the features of Wi-Fi 7 , then the eero Max 7 is the mesh router to get. It is significantly more expensive but this way, you won’t have to worry about upgrading for the next few years at least. In our eero Max 7 review, we were impressed by all of the multi-gig ports on the back which include two 10 gigabit per second (Gbps) ones as well as two 2.5 Gbps ports. This two-pack can cover up to 5,000 square feet and supports more than 200 connected devices. Another great thing about eero’s mesh routers is that they are intercompatible which means if you are upgrading from the eero 6 or even the eero Pro 6 , you can use your old units to further expand your mesh network.