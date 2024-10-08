7 Prime Day mesh Wi-Fi system deals to give your home network the upgrade it deserves

There's nothing worse than Wi-Fi dead zones in your own home. Normally, this would cost a lot to fix, but with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, you can save big on the best mesh Wi-Fi systems.

Likewise, mesh routers typically support a hundred or even hundreds of devices simultaneously. This means that your smartphone’s Wi-Fi won’t suddenly slow down when someone else in your house starts watching a movie on Netflix. If you’re tired of Wi-Fi dead zones and the best Wi-Fi extenders just don’t seem to do the trick in your home, you owe it to yourself and your family to upgrade to a mesh Wi-Fi system during Amazon’s Prime Big Day Deals. Here are a few of our top picks that are on sale right now.

Mesh router Prime Day deals

TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro (two-pack): was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The original TP-Link Deco XE75 is one of our favorite mesh routers with Wi-Fi 6E on board. This pro model takes things up a notch by adding a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port in addition to two gigabit ones which makes it perfect for multi-gig internet plans. Each Deco XE75 Pro unit supports up to 200 devices and this two-pack can cover up to 5,500 square feet with a strong Wi-Fi signal. Likewise, you can add an additional unit later on and unlike with other mesh Wi-Fi systems, all of TP-Link’s Deco units are compatible with one another.

Nest Wifi Pro (two-pack): was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

The Nest Wifi Pro is a huge step up over Google’s previous Nest Wifi routers as you now get support for Wi-Fi 6E with two gigabit Ethernet ports on the back of each unit. The two-pack that’s on sale now only comes in white but you can also get this mesh router in teal, yellow or even pink. Each Nest Wifi Pro unit covers up to 2,200 square feet with a strong Wi-Fi signal and you can manage everything about your network from its name to its password and even parental controls right from the Google Home app. You can also see every device on your network and pause access for unknown devices in the app.

Asus ZenWiFi XT8 (two-pack): was $329 now $246 @ Amazon

The Asus ZenWiFi XT8 is a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router kit that comes in a two pack in either white or black. Both colorways are on sale but the black one is slightly cheaper. Even though you’re only getting a two-pack, the ZenWiFi XT8 can cover up to 5,500 square feet and you also get lots of extra features like Asus’ AiProtection Pro, Safe Browsing and access to a one-click VPN. In terms of ports, you get a 2.5 Gbps input along with three gigabit LAN ports and even a USB port for sharing data across your home network.

Linksys Velop Pro 7 (two-pack): was $699 now $425 @ Amazon

The Velop Pro 7 is actually a mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 7 and this two-pack can cover up to 6,000 square feet with a strong wireless signal. It also supports over 200 connected devices simultaneously and new satellites can be added to your mesh network in under 10 minutes. As for ports, you get a 2.5 Gbps WAN port and four gigabit LAN ports around the back of both units. In our Velop Pro 7 review, we praised this mesh Wi-Fi system for its affordable price and built-in security software.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E (three-pack): was $899 now $500 @ Amazon

The Linksys Altas Max 6E is a powerful mesh router with support for Wi-Fi 6E. This three-pack can cover up to 9,000 square feet with a strong Wi-Fi signal and each unit supports 130+ connected devices. The Altas Max 6E is a bit on the bulky side compared to other mesh routers but this additional size gives you more ports at the back with four gigabit LAN ports, a 2.5 Gbps input port and a USB port. In our review, we were really impressed by the Altas Max 6E’s ability to push a signal through thick walls.

TP-Link Deco BE63 (three-pack): was $799 now $519 @ Amazon

The Deco BE63 is the more affordable version of TP-Link’s Deco BE85 flagship Wi-Fi 7 mesh system. It doesn’t skimp on features though and has a max speed of 10 Gbps. On the back of each Deco BE63 unit, you get four 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports (with the one connected to your cable modem acting as the WAN port) and a USB port for data transfer. The three-pack that’s currently on sale can cover up to 7,600 square feet with a strong Wi-Fi signal and each unit supports over 200 connected devices.