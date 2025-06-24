Whoa! Amazon just slashed $130 off one of my all-time favorite gaming monitors

I review the best gaming monitors for a living, and one of the monitors I’d place in the "legendary" category is the Alienware AW3423DWF. While it’s since been updated with the Alienware AW3425DW, the original model is still great. And guess what? It’s on sale at a fantastic price.

Right now, Amazon is selling the Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor for $649. That’s not the lowest price we’ve seen for this device, but you’re still saving $132. If you want an immersive gaming experience or need the extra screen real estate a curved ultrawide monitor offers (or both), then this is a deal I highly recommend. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best early Prime Day deals).

Alienware AW3423DWF: was $781 now $649 at Amazon This amazing display is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you a wider field of view in games — particularly useful for first-person shooters — and ultrawides remain great for productivity tasks, too. In our Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor review, we said contrast, color reproduction and screen uniformity on this Alienware are all first class, and you really can't beat OLED when it comes to black levels. Just bear in mind you're going to need a pretty big desk to accommodate this sensational screen.

Like I said in my Alienware AW3423DWF review, this is an awesome gaming monitor for playing the best PC games. It delivers stunning contrast levels thanks to its impressive OLED black levels and the boosted brightness of its quantum dot panel. Games are not only bright and colorful, but you get a wider field of view thanks to the 21:9 aspect ratio. The curved panel is also very immersive, as is the sharp 3440 x 1440 resolution.

This monitor also delivers performance that’s as good as its picture quality. The 165Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms response time help games move smoothly and with no perceptible input lag. While the new AW3425DW offers a faster 240Hz refresh rate and lower 0.03ms response time, you likely won’t be able to tell the difference unless you’re a professional gamer.

There aren’t many drawbacks with this monitor, but it has one big potential flaw. Thanks to its 34-inch curved panel and wide stand, the AW3423DWF can take up a lot of space on your desk. If you have a smaller desk, this is something you’ll need to take into account.

Though its latest model is an improvement, the Alienware AW3423DWF is still a great device for most gamers. At this discounted price, it’s even better. Make sure to get this gaming monitor while the deal lasts.