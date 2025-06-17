One of my favorite 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitors is on sale for $400 off right now

I review the best gaming monitors for a living, so I’m always on the lookout for deals to share with others. I just found a fantastic deal on one of my favorite monitors.

Right now, the HP Omen Transcend 32 is on sale for $899 at Best Buy. That’s $400 off for a device that’s perfect for both gaming and work. I’m not sure how long this sale will last, so you might want to jump on this one fast.

Like I said in my HP Omen Transcend 32 review, this gaming monitor delivers sharp image quality and smooth gaming performance. It’s an elegant device that doesn’t take up much space. This monitor is also great for creatives who need a reliable display for photo or video editing.

The 32-inch 4K OLED display lets you see even the smallest details in the games you’re playing. On top of that, the fast 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 0.03ms response time also help your games run smoothly and with no perceptible lag. Support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies also ensures games run buttery smooth.

While this is a gaming monitor, it doesn’t exactly look the part thanks to its minimalist and nondescript design. That means it won’t look out of place in a gaming den or at the office. But if you do want to have some fun, you can enable RGB lighting to illuminate the monitor’s back.

The only downside here is that HDR brightness isn’t all that bright. However, this is common with all OLED gaming monitors. Yes, everything comes across clearly, just don’t expect super high levels of brightness.

Despite having relatively dim HDR lighting, the HP Omen Transcend 32’s other qualities make it one of the finest gaming monitors you can buy. At $899, it’s definitely worth considering if you’re looking to upgrade.