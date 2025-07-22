Score! One of my favorite OLED gaming monitors just got slashed by $130 at Amazon — get it before it's gone

I’ve reviewed a lot of gaming monitors over the years, and one that stands out the most is the Alienware AW3423DWF. While it’s been updated with the Alienware AW3425DW, the original model is still one of the best gaming monitors. The good news is that you can buy it now at a nice discount.

Right now, Amazon is selling the Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor for $649. This is the same price we saw during Prime Day, which saves you $130. Even if this isn’t the latest model, it can still deliver an overall excellent gaming experience. Here’s why you should seriously consider buying the Alienware AW3423DWF.

Alienware AW3423DWF: was $781 now $649 at Amazon This amazing display is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you a wider field of view in games — particularly useful for first-person shooters — and ultrawides remain great for productivity tasks, too. In our Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor review, we said contrast, color reproduction and screen uniformity on this Alienware are all first class, and you really can't beat OLED when it comes to black levels. Just bear in mind you're going to need a pretty big desk to accommodate this sensational screen.

As I said in my Alienware AW3423DWF review, this is one of the best gaming monitors for playing the best PC games. It’s also perfect for the best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games. You get excellent contrast levels and boosted brightness thanks to the monitor’s superb OLED quantum dot panel. The curved 21:9 aspect ratio and sharp 3440 x 1440 resolution help draw you into the games you’re playing.

You also get performance to match the picture quality. The fast 165Hz refresh rate and low 0.1ms response time enable games to run smoothly and with no perceptible input lag. The new AW3425DWF has a faster 240Hz refresh rate and a lower 0.03ms response time, but you might not be able to tell the difference (unless you’re a professional gamer).

The only drawback with the Alienware AW3423DWF is that it might be too big for some folks’ gaming or office setups. Other than that, this is a gaming monitor I can still wholly recommend to just about any gamer looking for an upgrade.