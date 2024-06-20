The best gaming monitor I've ever owned just got an epic $700 price drop

It may weigh more than some of the best 55-inch TVs , but hoo-boy do I ever love my 49-inch super ultrawide monitor I picked up last Black Friday. It’s proven to be a tremendous purchase and this Goliath of a screen has helped create great many memories of playing the best Steam games I’m going to cherish for a very long time.

Right now, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon. That's a fittingly colossal price drop for such a mighty panel that normally retails at $1,799. And if I were you, I’d be tempted to take a big chunk of that $700 saving and use it to buy Valve’s incredible Steam Deck OLED .

Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,799 now $1,099 @ Amazon

PRICE DROP! This extra large and in charge super ultrawide gaming monitor boasts a ridiculously fast 240Hz refresh rate, a mere 1ms response time and supports both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro frame rate-smoothing features. In our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review we said the Editor's Choice monitor is one of the most immersive displays out there. If you have a huge desk, meet the gaming display of your dreams.

Price check: $1,199 @ Newegg

My computing colleague Tony Polanco rightly gave this room-dominating panel 4.5/5 and an Editor’s Choice Award in his Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review . And it’s oh so easy to see why.

Here’s Tony’s verdict on what’s simply one the best curved monitors I’ve ever used: “The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 impresses thanks to its expansive 49-inch curved OLED display and lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Though pricey, its gorgeous display quality, immersive field of view, and host of Samsung TV and gaming apps make this gaming monitor a winner.” I certainly feel like a winner for picking one up.

As a gamer who works from home, there’s so much I appreciate about the Odyssey OLED G9. I love that it lets me push out my FOV settings to ludicrous levels while I’m battering Hell’s most hostile beasts in Doom Eternal . I appreciate I can have access to well over 20 Google Chrome at any one time, and being able to quickly swivel my neck as I view three large browser windows makes my job so much easier.

That’s the great thing about having a 32:9 aspect ratio monitor: it’s like having two 16:9 displays joined together! As much as Samsung’s model is aimed at gamers, it's an absolute productivity monster.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora may not be a great game, but its breezy sandbox adventuring looks incredible on the OLED G9. (Image credit: Future/Ubisoft)

Obviously the Odyssey OLED G9 is great to game on. That pin-sharp pixel count of 5,120 x 1,400 feels incredibly immersive racing around the baking Mexican deserts of Forza Horizon 5 (especially if you play in cockpit cam), while clip-clopping your way to one of Red Dead Redemption 2’s highest peaks then marveling over all that wondrous Wild West real estate lying hundreds of feet below outlaw Arthur Morgan and his pony pal can be breathtaking.

Tony really did call it in his review, when he said that its “1,800R curvature does a phenomenal job of immersing you in games”. The man wasn’t fibbing.

I’ve been playing a lot of the brilliant PC port of Ghost of Tsushima of late and having 49-inches of screen to gallop and garotte across is thrilling. Developer Nixxes even went the extra mile and threw in proper super ultrawide support for cinematics, meaning you won’t have to deal with annoying vertical black bars cutting off the edge of your on-screen action as you slice and dice Jin Sakai’s foes.

Samsung’s magnificent monster is just begging to be paired with one of the best gaming PCs"

Throw in an astoundingly speedy 240Hz refresh rate and support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Samsung’s magnificent monster is just begging to be paired with one of the best gaming PCs.

On the color front, the Odyssey OLED G9 proved tremendously accurate during our tests, giving us a Delta-E value of just 0.12 (the closer to 0 the better) when we pointed our Klein-10A colorimeter at its screen. That means if you edit a lot of videos or images in the Adobe Premiere Pro or Photoshop you can rest easy knowing colors are displaying as they should — and hey, 49-inches is quite the canvas to work across, huh?

This is my favorite gaming monitor of all time, one that I’d recommend in a heartbeat at full price. But at $600 off? I’d say it’s one of the biggest no-brainer deals for gamers with some cash to spare I’ve seen all year.