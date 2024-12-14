Marvel Unlimited — here's the 5 best classic comic books to read first

The Marvel Unlimited app for mobile devices is the next best thing to reading physical comic books. In fact, I’d argue it’s better since you get access to tens of thousands of books from Marvel’s vast library spanning nearly 85 years — including classics and newer titles. If you want to catch up on the history of your favorite characters, Marvel Unlimited is the optimal way to do it.

I subscribed to Marvel Unlimited in early 2016 and it instantly became one of my most-used apps. Reading old and new Marvel Comics on the iPad Pro M4 or any of the best tablets is, in my humble opinion, better than tracking down physical books. On top of all the classic Marvel comics, you can also read a ton of Star Wars comics — including classics from Dark Horse’s Expanded Universe. I highly recommend Marvel Unlimited, especially to folks who only know Marvel via the MCU films.

If you’re new to Marvel Comics and or want a refresher on the company’s best stories, I’ve selected the 5 best classic Marvel Comics runs to check out. These rank among my favorite books and I think they'll also become your favorites after losing yourself in these amazing adventures.

Marvel Marvel Unlimited: was $69 now $49 at Marvel Rather than buying titles one by one, you can access a treasure trove of issues from Marvel Comics' archives through the Marvel Unlimited app. From now until January 6, an annual subscription will cost you $50 if you use code MUHOLIDAY24 at checkout. That’s a steal for access to so many old and new comics — with the latter getting new issues weekly.

Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 1) #1-100

Spider-Man is Marvel’s most recognizable superhero, so there’s no better place to start reading classic Marvel than with Stan Lee’s epic run on Amazing Spider-Man.

During these 100 issues, you’re introduced to Spider-Man’s famous rogue’s gallery of villains, such as Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, and of course, the Green Goblin. You also see Peter Parker go from a high schooler to a college student—all while balancing financial troubles, a tumultuous dating life, and his time keeping New York City safe.

While this is the oldest run of books on this list, they’re just as fun to read now as they were when they originally debuted. Don’t forget to start with Amazing Fantasy #15, which is Spider-Man’s first appearance!

Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) #94-279

I’m not being hyperbolic when I say that the X-Men wouldn’t be a household name if not for Chris Claremont’s epic 16-year run on the franchise. Iconic characters like Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, and Kitty Pryde either debuted or were further established during this time. Then we have stories like the Phoenix Saga and Days of Future Past which continue being adapted into movies or episodes of various X-Men animated shows.

Though the plots are certainly gripping, what makes Claremont’s run on X-Men so memorable is how he humanizes the characters. Even with so many team members, everyone gets a moment to shine—including fan-favorites like Cyclops who many (wrongfully) perceive as bland. I especially like moments where the X-Men are playing baseball or simply going to the mall. These smaller moments juxtapose with the big dramatic plots nicely and help create believable characters in a believable world.

In addition to all the issues outlined above, also check out X-Men (Vol.2) #1-3 which are the last X-Men books of Claremont's original run on the series. Enjoy the superlative Jim Lee art while you're there!

Daredevil (Vol. 1) #168-191

Daredevil truly came into his own with Frank Miller’s run. The writer turned Matt Murdock from a second-rate Spider-Man into the deeply complex and flawed character we all know today. If you’re a fan of Netflix’s Daredevil series, then this is a must-read run of books.

During this run, we see The Kingpin turn into Daredevil’s most notorious foe and get introduced to the enigmatic Elektra. Both of those characters’ storylines, along with Bullseye, who becomes a truly dangerous villain, all intertwine to deliver an epic narrative. The Punisher also shows up and acts as a counter to Daredevil, making our hero question the morality of his actions.

I also recommend Daredevil Born Again (#226-233), which serves as an epilogue to Miller’s original run.

Fantastic Four (Vol. 1) #232-293

John Byrne, the artist who worked with Chris Claremont during the most iconic Uncanny X-Men storylines, is also one of the finest writers in the medium, as evidenced by his incredible run on the Fantastic Four. Though you could argue that Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s run on the series is more iconic, I think you’ll have more fun with John Byrne’s run since it honors the past and brings Marvel’s first family into the present. Well, at least the present of the 1980s.

What makes this run so great is that Byrne never portrays the Fantastic Four as a superhero team but as a family. A family composed of super-beings who didn’t always see eye to eye, but a family nonetheless. On top of that, villains like Doctor Doom received richer backstories and more believable motivations. And we can’t forget about Byrne’s glorious artwork that made the world feel so believable.

With Fantastic Four: First Steps coming to theaters in 2025, now is the best time to read some of the team’s best stories.

The Incredible Hulk (Vol. 1) #331-467

The Incredible Hulk is often viewed as nothing more than a monster, but Peter David’s 12-year run shows a more nuanced character that struggles to balance his disparate personalities. Is the Hulk a manifestation of Bruce Banner’s inner rage or is Bruce Banner the Hulk’s intellectual side? In this series of books, we discover that it’s both.

Though most of this run is strong, my personal favorite is the first year where the book focuses on “Joe Fixit,” who is a smaller (yet still strong) gray Hulk who can speak in full sentences. Joe Fixit (who makes a living as a mob enforcer), is actually a callback to the very first version of Hulk who had gray skin and was quite clever. Like in the original Hulk comics, Bruce Banner only becomes his alter ego when the sun goes down. Seeing Joe Fixit try to live a normal life while still battling crazy monsters is quite enjoyable—especially since Joe isn’t exactly agreeable.

I’d go on about other story arcs like Future Imperfect or The Pantheon, but I don’t want to spoil too much. Do yourself a favor and read Peter David’s Hulk!

Avengers (Vol. 3) #1-56

I always liked the Avengers but I truly fell in love with the team when I read Kurt Busiek’s incredible run from the early to mid-2000s.

After having lost direction in the 1990s, this book focused on the core Avengers team of Captain America, Iron Man and Thor—along with a rotating roster of older Avengers and brand-new (and more diverse) team members. What you get is a true team book where everyone has a moment to shine—along with some of the most epic comic narratives you’ll ever read.

Though I love Busiek’s entire Avengers run, I’m most fond of the 30+ books drawn by the legendary George Perez. Perez had drawn the Avengers in the mid to late ‘70s, so he was a natural fit for this updated version. Despite having to draw dozens of heroes and villains, the late great artist always gave everyone a distinctive look. The stories are the main attraction, but I can easily recommend this run for Perez’s art alone. It’s truly remarkable.