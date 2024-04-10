Hurry! Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is on sale for just $849

Apple's MacBook Air lineup is bigger than ever. From a deals point of view, that's great because it means there are different machines at various price points. Even better, one retailer is slashing the price of Apple's previous-gen, entry-level MacBook Air.

For a limited time, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) on sale for $849 at Best Buy. That's $150 off and one of the best MacBook deals I've seen.

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2022-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

Although this model has also been replaced the M3 MacBook Air, this M2-based Mac is a steal at this price. If you need more horsepower and a bigger screen, this Mac will not disappoint. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">15-inch MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.

Yes, it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M3, but this M2-powered MacBook Air is a tremendous value for students, budget-minded Mac fans, or anyone who wants a solid machine for well under $1,000. In our MacBook Air M2 review we said this laptop "delivers an unbeatable combo of performance, design and battery life for the price."

Weighing 2.7 pounds and measuring 0.44 inches thick, the MacBook Air M2 is pretty much the ultimate portable laptop. But don't worry, Apple didn't compromise on performance. Apple's M2 chip easily handled us opening dozens of Chrome windows, uploading files and editing photos simultaneously in our tests. If you're a career photo or video editor, you'll appreciate the increased power of the MacBook Pro M3, but for everyone else, the MacBook Air M2 offers more than enough power.

The MacBook Air M2's 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) is also bright and vibrant, making it an excellent device for watching movies. We saw very accurate colors in our tests, and a peak brightness of 495 nits.

You'll be able to use this device for a long time on a single charge, too. We got 14 hours and 6 minutes out of this MacBook in our tests. In terms of ports, the MacBook Air M2 has two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports and a headphone jack.

Although it's usually on sale, it's rare that it hits $849 outside of a retail holiday. So our recommendation is to snatch up this deal before it expires.