iPhone 17 could arrive as early as September 8th — what we know

The launch of the iPhone 17 should be coming later this fall, writes Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter at Bloomberg.

Gurman observes in his subscriber Q&A that Apple always launches its new iPhones after Labor Day (the first Monday in September for those of us outside the U.S.). Typically, it's the week after, meaning the iPhone 17 series should appear between September 8th and September 12th.

But we can narrow that down further. As Gurman writes: "Apple has typically favored Tuesdays, but there have been some exceptions in recent years. So it could be that Monday (the 8th), though I suspect the 9th or 10th is probably more likely."

The only time in recent memory that Apple broke this pattern was in 2020, when it delayed the launch of its iPhones to October following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A short wait for even more Apple gear

Looking ahead to 2026, Gurman says there are plenty of Apple devices to look forward to. Following the main iPhone 17 series' launch, the iPhone 17e should launch around a year after the iPhone 16e did. We shouldn't expect any major changes outside of a new chipset, Gurman explains.

Beyond iPhones, we will also see Apple launch MacBook Pros with new M5 chips, a refreshed basic iPad, iPad Air models with an M4 chip and a new Apple-built display to plug your devices into.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

An Apple smart hub should also be coming at some point in 2026 too, along with the smarter Siri that Apple has been promising for some time.

But that's all further away. Right now you can mark the second week in September as the time we'll meet the iPhone 17 officially. Accompanied by the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the new iPhone 17 Air model, Apple will no doubt have plenty to talk about on stage. But you could also check out our linked rumor hubs to learn about all the tipped features that have already been circulating.